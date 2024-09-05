IDF reservists fear legal repercussions for firing at illegal infiltrators in northern West Bank

IDF reservists in the northern West Bank region, stationed near Harish, are now hesitant to shoot at Palestinians crossing the fence illegally despite being allowed to do so under the IDF's rules of engagement, Walla reported Thursday.

The reservists fear a potential Military Police investigation in case they miss their target. The police discourage them from opening fire altogether.

The change in engagement rules was introduced by Major General Yehuda Fuchs and reaffirmed by Major General Avi Blot to mitigate the infiltration of tens of thousands of Palestinians weekly. Despite ongoing efforts to repair and completely seal the barrier, hundreds of illegal infiltrators still cross each day.

As a punitive measure, soldiers detain infiltrators for at least six hours before releasing them back into Palestinian territory. Some soldiers have criticized this approach, calling it a 'reward' rather than a punishment, allowing them to try again later.

Terrorists following the infiltration routes

There is growing concern that terrorists could use the same routes as job-seeking infiltrators to carry out attacks. One soldier noted, "Instead of punishing them, they're being rewarded." IDF soldiers guarding a West Bank barrier. (credit: gettyimages)

The IDF spokesperson clarified that shooting incidents are reviewed operationally, with the potential for a Military Police investigation only in cases of suspected criminal activity or incidents where the shooting was not authorized by the chain of command.