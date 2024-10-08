IDF generals Dado Bar Kalifa, Dan Goldfus promoted to rank of Major-General

IDF Brigadier-Generals Dado Bar Kalifa and Dan Goldfus were promoted to the rank of Major-General during a Tuesday ceremony at the Kirya Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv, the IDF announced.

The military announced that Bar Kalifa would head the Manpower Directorate while Goldfus would command the Northern Corps. Goldfus will also command the Ground Forces’s Maneuvering Unit.

Halevi and Gallant in attendance

IDF chief Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi attended the promotion ceremony, the IDF added.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, members of the General Staff Forum, and Bar Kalifa’s and Goldfus’s families were also in attendance.

Bar Kalifa and Goldfus will assume their new roles in the next weeks, the IDF concluded. Major-General Dan Goldfuss at his promotion ceremony at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. October 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Dado Bar Kalifa and Dan Goldfus are outstanding division commanders who were promoted based on their skills and achievements over the years," said Gallant, "and because of the way they commanded IDF forces on the frontlines in Gaza and in the north in a manner that is both admirable and impressive.”

Gallant added that both generals had earned their new positions through merit and that those who served under them universally saw their abilities.

"Dado and Dan, a year and a day ago, together with many other commanders, some of whom are no longer with us, you did what every commander, fighter, and even civilians who gave their lives in times of danger would do," Halevi stated. "And that is to take up arms and move forward to fight the enemy and protect civilians. You both led divisions in battle in a way that honors the IDF and the State of Israel, projecting strength against our enemies and still projecting strength today to all around us.

The chief of staff added that both new Major-Generals had challenges ahead of them.

"I stand before you today in awe and reverence at a ceremony to receive my rank and, with it, a noble mission: to build the army for the challenges of the next half-century, to increase public trust in the IDF, and to strengthen the nation's spirit," Bar Kalifa said. "We face great challenges; this is the pivotal moment for a nation that desires life and is fighting for its freedom. We are part of a nation that, from the dawn of history, has always known how to turn the memory of difficult events into assets, creativity, and a meaningful expression of hope.

The Major-General added that he was excited, humbled, and ready to take on his new mantle.

“Together we will act, and together, with God's help, we will succeed," he concluded