New IDF chief spokesman inaugural speech: We’ve killed 250 Hamas terrorists in renewed invasion

The IDF has killed 250 Hamas terrorists since it renewed hostilities in Gaza on March 18, IDF Chief Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Effi Defrin said on Thursday in his first press conference since taking office on March 27.

Deffrin also said that, more broadly, the military has struck over 600 targets in Gaza since March 18, including 60 since a stronger invasion push on Wednesday.

He said these attacks, mostly from the air force, would pave the way for even more ground troops to enter deeper into Gaza.

Further, the new IDF spokesperson said that the military, often with the help of the air force, had assassinated 12 senior Hamas officials.

Describing the new actions taken on Wednesday, Defrin said, “We stepped up [the invasion] to a new level to serve the goals of the war: returning the hostages and dismantling Hamas’s military and political rule.” IDF soldiers operate in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Pressure on Hamas in hostage negotiations

Despite Defrin's and claims by other top Israeli political and defense officials of putting such enormous pressure on Hamas, that soon it will likely agree to more concessions in the Israel-Hamas hostage negotiations, there were no signs on Thursday that Hamas would make more moves toward Israel's position in the negotiations than it made earlier in the week.

Earlier in the week, Hamas agreed to provide Israel with five live hostages and some deceased ones as part of an additional 50-day ceasefire, leading to an end to the war.