NGO alleges IDF razed civilian homes for buffer zone, did not have clear rules of engagement

A report published by NGO Breaking the Silence (BTS) alleged that the IDF worked to create an expansive buffer zone in Gaza along the border.

The report, released this week and including testimony from over ten IDF soldiers, states that in practice, this meant razing homes and agricultural fields to create a flat area around one k.m. into Gaza from the border in which the IDF would have a clear line of sight.

According to a satellite analysis cited in parallel to the report, the IDF is accused of leveling over 6,200 buildings in Gaza since January in a one-kilometer-wide buffer zone.

The report also includes testimony from IDF soldiers who described the rules of engagement in the buffer zone, with some expressing concern that all those who entered certain areas were considered terrorists and highlighting that Gazans may not have had a way to know that the area was forbidden to enter.

The IDF responded to the accusations in the report, saying that "the IDF is committed to protecting the residents of the State of Israel from the threats posed by Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, primarily through an updated and relevant defense strategy." AN IDF soldier stands between an Israeli resident and protestors from the NGO ''Breaking the Silence'' in Hebron. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The IDF added that as part of this defense strategy, in accordance with the political echelon, "the IDF destroys terror infrastructure, strengthens defense components in settlements, maintains a broad military presence in the security zone adjacent to Israel, and works to eliminate threats in the area."

The IDF said that these measures are essential to prevent the operation of terror organizations in the area and ensure security.

"All actions are carried out in compliance with international law, with the understanding that the security zone is a vital component of the IDF's ability to prevent the enemy from carrying out offensive terrorist activities, such as those seen in the October 7 massacre, or launching fire towards Israeli settlements," the IDF added.

It also said that IDF actions are directed only against military targets and terror actors, in accordance with international law, and added that it warns civilian populations in military areas in order to protect them.

A Major who served in northern Gaza said that he heard a perimeter being discussed as early as November of 2023. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In November of 2023, the talk in the operations room was that the war would last a year and be like the West Bank with localized operations in Gaza, the Major told BTS.

They also "talked about the perimeter in the northern Gaza Strip, that we were going to conquer an area that would be cleared of everything, and that would be a buffer between Israel and the Gaza Strip," he told the organization.

When speaking about civilians in the area, the idea that there are "no innocents" in the designated area guided operational activity, an IDF Warrant Officer in reserves told BTS.

The Warrant Officer added that part of the rationale given to soldiers was that the area overlooks the fence, and terrorists can shoot at the fence from that area.

A Sergeant Major told BTS that the conquest of this area was done separately from the clearing of the area.

He added that some of the houses that were destroyed contained clear evidence that they had been used for terror activity.

"At least a few dozen of the houses we took down were houses that were full–on incriminated. We found hostages' belongings in them," he said.

These houses, however, were "by no means the majority," he added, explaining that it was dozens of houses out of hundreds.

Explaining how the IDF operated in these areas, a Captain in the Armored Corps told BTS that "the IDF decides on a certain line, and conceptually, anyone who crosses it is considered a threat. It happened at the Netzarim Corridor, and it happened on the border, too."

"There are no clear rules of engagement," he added, saying that there was "room for discretion on the ground," and that ultimately company and battalion commanders could determine the rules of engagement.

There was no "proper combat procedure," such as exists in the West Bank, he added, saying that "there is no system of accountability in general. Anyone who crosses a certain line that we have defined is considered a threat and is sentenced to death. That did exist. It was an IDF definition. There was a line."

A Staff-Sergeant-Major also commented in his testimony on the rules of engagement in the perimeter area, saying that the orders were "Adult, male — kill. Shoot to kill. For women and children, shoot to drive away."

'Don't kill women, children, or the elderly'

"You don't kill women, children, or the elderly," he added.

The Staff-Sergeant-Major added that reservists would raise the question whether the fact that there was a perimeter area they could not enter was communicated to Palestinians, saying they did not have an answer.

Additional soldiers whose testimony was included in the report highlighted that rules of engagement were localized.

A captain told BTS that the IDF also instigated fire "for the sake of instigating fire," explaining that this was partially to produce a phycological effect and partially "for no reason."

He added that "the IDF's system has failed and fallen apart," saying that the system by which the IDF classified suspicious and civilian sites fell apart.

"Maybe it's Hamas's fault that this diagnosis is complex. But we set out on this war out of insult, out of pain, out of anger, out of the sense that we had to succeed. This distinction [between civilians and terrorist infrastructure], it didn't matter. Nobody cared," he added.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.