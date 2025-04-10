IDF probe: Security forces prevented larger disaster at Kibbutz Re'im through proper preparation

On October 7, nearly 100 Gaza terrorists infiltrated the border and attacked several Gaza border communities, including Kibbutz Re’im, where they killed seven civilians and kidnapped five.

The IDF’s Thursday probe into the battle at Kibbutz Re'im proved that proper organization and preparation of the on-call squad prevented a much larger disaster.

Fifteen members of Israeli security forces and seven civilians were killed in action in and around Re’im. Five civilians, including four Thai nationals, were taken hostage. Seventeen of the kibbutz's homes were completely destroyed. Forty-three Nova festival goers sought haven in Re’im that morning.

The probe found that fighting between terrorists and Israeli forces, including the kibbutz’s local security squad and armed civilians, prevented more terrorists from entering Re’im and stopped them from reaching other targets, such as Ofakim and the Nevatim Air Force Base. The terrorists were found to have detailed maps of the base and the locations of squadrons and aircraft.

The probe praised the courage and determination demonstrated by the residents of Kibbutz Reim and, with them the members of the alert platoon who succeeded in preventing the Hamas terrorists from carrying out all of their plans. The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Re'im on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, November 26, 2023. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Local security team

The investigation concluded that out of the kibbutz’s four gates, two were breached. The majority of the battle, which started late in the morning and lasted until noon, took place in a specific kibbutz neighborhood.

On October 7, there were eight members of the kibbutz’s on-call squad. The squad was well-trained; they conducted a drill in July 2023 under the guidance of former Southern Brigade commander, Colonel Assaf Hamami. The probe found that the on-call squad did exactly what they were supposed to do, and even fought a battle against fortified terrorists in the same house they had practiced in.

All members of the on-call squad were equipped with assault rifles stored in their homes, combat gear, along with bulletproof vests and helmets, and mobile radios.

Timeline of the Battle at Re’im

7:00 a.m.: The on-call squad at Kibbutz Re'im began preparing after hearing about nearby attacks. Thirty-five young people from the Nova party took refuge in the kibbutz and sheltered in several homes in a specific kibbutz neighborhood.

7:20 a.m.: The on-call squad split into three teams, each stationed at a different gate of the kibbutz. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

7:41 a.m.: The security coordinator announced the terrorists' entry at this time. The terrorists disabled the gate motor and entered on foot. The on-call squad immediately fired at them, catching the intruders off guard.

7:55 a.m.: The terrorists arrived at the main gate and murdered a liaison officer for the counter-terrorism unit at the kibbutz.

Afterward, five pickup trucks carrying approximately 40 terrorists, with a substantial amount of weapons, entered through the main gate of the kibbutz.

8:01 - 8:30 a.m.: The only murder and kidnapping spree in Re'im takes place at this time. Amit Gabay and Assaf Febvre were murdered, and Lior Or Nassar was kidnapped.

Later that morning, six Thai nationals get kidnapped, but the terrorists murder two of them because there was no room in their vehicle.

Afterward, they murdered three people, including an elderly woman in bed.

8:08 a.m.: St.-Sgt. Guy Simhi, an off-duty IDF soldier, leads 11 Nova revelers to a safe room. He and St.-Sgt. Hadar, who was also off-duty, went outside to observe the first entry of the terrorists into Re’im. They returned to their post with weapons and waited for the terrorists. Simchi jumped on one of the terrorists and tried to strangle him with his bare hands. Hadar killed two terrorists, but both ran out of ammunition. Simchi and Hadar leave the house, and Simchi is killed after exiting. The house catches fire, but the safe room does not, and the 11 young people are saved.

9:00 a.m.: A second group of approximately 20 terrorists entered through the back cemetery gate and set fire to significant amounts of crops. The Civilian Security Department informed the on-call squad of the Hamas soldiers’ whereabouts, and they forced the terrorists to retreat to Route 234.

9:30 a.m.: Additional police forces arrived on Route 234 and successfully defeated the terrorists, rescuing civilians. Afterward, a vehicle from the Air Defense Battalion arrived to replenish its supplies after they were depleted. The vehicle was not armored, and Cpt. Sahar, Sgt. Nativ, and Sgt. Benjamin were killed in an ambush by the terrorists.

10:00 a.m.: The terrorists attacked a neighborhood of the kibbutz, but a combined force of police and the on-call squad repelled them, causing them to retreat to the northern part of the kibbutz.

11:41 a.m.: An IDF multidimensional unit, led by Colonel Roi Levy, assumed command of the situation. Unfortunately, Colonel Levy was later killed in the battle.

Noon: The battle intensified, with the terrorists still concentrated in the specific kibbutz neighborhood. The on-call squad continued to block terrorists from entering a separate part of the kibbutz while IDF forces began mobilizing to engage.

The multi-dimensional unit commander arrived at the kibbutz and was sent to the specific kibbutz neighborhood. Forces began searching for the terrorists, who were believed to be located there. Nova party goers, along with 14 other Re’im members, barricaded themselves in their homes.

12:30 p.m.: All forces converged in the courtyard of the neighborhood. The multi-dimensional unit commander rescued civilians and took them to the clinic, and the Nova party attendees also went to the clinic.

The IDF then realized the terrorists were in the northern part of the neighborhood.

12:40 p.m.: Forces charged the terrorists in the “young generation” neighborhood, evacuated the wounded to the clinic, and moved them to the southern gate.

3:00 p.m.: Major battles continue as forces attempt to neutralize terrorists who remain holed up in houses within the kibbutz. The IDF and the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit begin a coordinated assault to clear the area.

6:00 p.m.: After several efforts to neutralize the terrorists, including launching a LAW missile, using snipers, and deploying dogs, a window in the house broke open. This allowed fighters to approach and throw grenades inside, but not all of the terrorists inside died. The house falls silent, so the IDF investigates.

Nightfall: A tank was brought in to help with the assault, but the terrorists managed to escape. Civilians were rescued from the kibbutz. During the assault, Maj. Ariel Ben Moshe is critically wounded.

11:00 a.m., October 8: The kibbutz was evacuated at this time. A reserve battalion from the IDF's Officer Training School secured the area and fired at the last terrorist, who attempted to sneak up behind the officers and stab them.