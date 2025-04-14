Israel's invasion of Gaza reduced to a crawl as IDF makes limited progress

The IDF's renewed invasion of the Gaza Strip, which started with a bang last month, has been reduced to a crawl.

While the IDF killed 5,000 Hamas fighters in a few weeks when the war opened in October-November 2023, all messaging on Monday and in recent days has indicated progress, which was comparatively tiny in relative terms, with some days the military only taking out single-digit numbers of Hamas.

On March 25, the IDF reported that it had killed 150 Hamas fighters since renewing hostilities, though most of those 150 were killed in the first 10 minutes by a massive air barrage on March 18.

IDF operating more slowly than in recent Gaza operations

As of April 3, the IDF had only killed around 250 Hamas terrorists, meaning only an additional 100 over more than a week.

On April 9, the number of Gazan terrorists killed by the military was still only up to 300, meaning only approximately another 50 were killed over the week.

In all, closing in on the one-month point of renewed hostilities, which will be marked on Friday, the number of killed Hamas fighters will likely remain below 400. IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 12, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In comparison, during the initial invasion of northern Gaza in 2023, the IDF killed around 5,000 Hamas fighters in only 20 days.

From December 1-10, 2023, in Khan Yunis, the IDF killed around 2,000 in 10 days.

Further, from December 11, 2023 - January 22, 2024, the military killed another 2,000 terrorists in around 42 days.

Not only is the number of Hamas fighters which the IDF is killing going at a snail's pace, but also, Hamas's total numbers continue to jump or at least have solidified at an estimated 20,000-25,000.

In contrast, on Monday, the IDF only mentioned single-digit kills of Hamas fighters and, as such, focused its update on dismantling Hamas “terror targets” across the Gaza Strip, including terror tunnels and weapons storage facilities.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops dismantled yet another underground tunnel route, stretching 20 meters deep and several hundred meters long, in the 'Shabura' area of Rafah.

While the IDF noted that this tunnel was used as a meeting point for Hamas operatives and connected several other tunnel routes in the region, there have been countless such tunnels found in the past, and it is estimated that the military may have uncovered only 25% of Hamas’s tunnels to date..

Tactical victories for the IDF in Gaza?

Additionally, during a separate operation, the IDF announced that its soldiers discovered a Hamas weapons cache hidden within a structure that had once served as a school. The cache contained various weapons, including mortars, hand grenades, explosives, and other military supplies.

Once again, this is a tactical victory for the IDF, but the military has no indication that it is coming anywhere near confiscating enough weapons to reduce Hamas’s ability to fight.

In northern Gaza, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist ambush several hundred meters away. With coordination from the IAF, the ambush was neutralized, and the terrorists were killed.

This operation helped with force protection but was more of going slightly on offense to play better defense than it was breaking new ground.

IDF troops also located additional weapons caches and several tunnel shafts used by terrorist groups in the Rafah and Morag Corridor areas.

In the past 24 hours, the IAF carried out airstrikes targeting approximately 35 sites throughout the Gaza Strip.

These strikes included a weapons manufacturing facility in southern Gaza, which was responsible for supplying weapons to terrorist organizations, as well as a launch site containing multiple rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory.

However, on April 9, the IDF updated that it has targeted 1,000 “terror targets” since March 18, meaning both that 35 is a drop in the bucket and that even those 1,000 targets have not had any strategic impact on Hamas to date. IDF soldiers seen operating in the northern Gaza Strip, April 13, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Eliminating Hamas could take years, IDF sources say

In fact, on April 9, IDF sources told the Jerusalem Post that at the current slow pace of the invasion, eliminating Hamas could take years.

The IDF divisions operating in Gaza are 252, 143, and 36, but they are all operating at heavily reduced levels compared to their troop complement at the start of the war.

The overwhelming assumption is that the government is holding the IDF back to give the hostage negotiations a chance to lead to a deal, is worried about accidentally harming the hostages, and is concerned about initiating a larger invasion which would require a controversial large reservist callup and would likely also lead to more IDF soldier and Palestinian civilian casualties.