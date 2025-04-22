How IDF engineering tech is saving soldiers lives before getting to the battlefield

As the IDF continues its operations, the IDF's Combat Engineers are quietly revolutionizing the battlefield with technology designed to save lives - before combat even begins, the IDF announced in a statement on Sunday.

During the operations, the troops face a gauntlet of underground tunnels, explosive devices, and hidden ambushes. To counter these threats, the IDF has developed and deployed a range of remote-operated tools aimed at neutralizing danger while keeping soldiers our of harm's way.

Among the latest innovations is a remotely operated bulldozer, an upgraded version of the "Panda" engineered to detect and detonate hidden explosives. Capable of identifying landmines and triggering controlled blasts, the vehicle operates without placing its human operator at risk.

"This bulldozer has been operating since the start of the war, primarily to deal with underground threats like tunnels," Lt. C., the brigade's intelligence officer, explained. "But as time passed and we better understood the nature of the combat, we saw it was effective above ground as well. Today, it's an integral part of preparations for ground maneuvers."

The vehicle has proven effective in both urban and rural settings, supporting ground forces by clearing a path ahead of entry and minimizing exposure to improvised explosive devices.

In parallel with heavy machinery, the IDF has also begun using more surgical tools - such as small, joystick-operated robots capable of cutting wires and disarming traps from a safe distance.

The robot's key advantage is its simplicity and human-like precision. "What makes it special are the small scissors embedded in it," Master Sgt. M., a robotics technical instructor in the Ground Forces Technology Division, described. "Even though the operator is far from the scene, it feels as if they're right there, cutting the wires themselves."

"Thanks to the robot's simplicity, we can quickly train even soldiers doing a short reserve stint to use it."

Engineering support evolves with the threat

Major Y., the engineering officer of the Jerusalem Reserve Brigade, described how such tools are part of a broader operational shift in how the IDF prepares combat zones. “We’ve developed methods for operating systems remotely, based on operational assessments. That way, we secure a safer area ahead of the mission,” he said.

The evolving threat landscape has pushed engineering teams to remain nimble, particularly as civilians begin to return to conflict zones. This resurgence has forced the IDF to contend with new challenges, including traps and explosives laid in advance by Hamas operatives.

The engineering units, in constant communication with field commanders, emphasize real-time innovation and adaptability. “We listen to the forces on the ground and develop tools according to their needs,” said Master Sergeant M. “Our goal is to turn what the fighters require into a practical solution—within just a few days.”

As the IDF continues its mission to safeguard both its troops and civilians, the engineering corps’ ability to blend battlefield ingenuity with cutting-edge tech remains one of the quiet, but critical, front lines of Israel’s defense.