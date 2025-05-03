IDF sends out thousands of call-up orders for renewed Gaza invasion

The IDF is sending out call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists starting Sunday, on the road toward widening the Gaza invasion.

Despite the mass call-up, the numbers will still fall far below the call-up of hundreds of thousands of soldiers in October 2023. IDF soldiers operate in the Morag Corridor, in the southern Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF says invasion will be in stages

Also, the IDF said that the widening of the invasion would be in stages, signaling that it could take days or weeks before having a clearer picture of the strategy and impact of the IDF's further invasion.

To date, the IDF has taken control of about 40% of Gaza since it renewed its invasion on March 18, with Hamas offering close to zero resistance, other than occasional guerrilla-style ambushes of soldiers.

However, most of Hamas's forces are projected to be hiding among close to two million civilians in humanitarian zones or in portions of central Gaza where there are suspicions of hostages being held.