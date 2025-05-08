WATCH: IDF kills Hamas's rocket production commander in the Gaza Strip

The IDF killed Nasr Sobhi Ibrahim Jumaa on Wednesday, who was a commander in Hamas's rocket production headquarters, the military announced on Thursday.

Jumaa was killed in the Deir el-Balah area in central Gaza, and was central in the terrorist organization's rockets production, the IDF added.

The Israeli military stressed that steps were taken to minimize any and all harm to Gazan civilians in the vicinity, which were done with aerial surveillance, IDF intelligence, and munitions.

The military also said that 150 terror targets in the Gaza Strip were targeted in the past three days, which included Hamas terror cells and their underground infrastructures.

Prior to Jumaa's death, an IAF aircraft killed several Hamas terrorists who tried planting an explosive device that would have targeted IDF soldiers, the military statement added. IDF soldiers operate in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, May 8, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The aircraft also struck a weapons depot where several Hamas operatives were located and had fired on Israeli forces in the vicinity.

IDF continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

The IDF also struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including a network of tunnels, on Thursday.

The IDF struck Hezbollah terrorists, weapons, and tunnel shafts, which were part of a significant underground project that, due to IDF strikes, has been rendered inoperable. The military said that these sites are in direct violation of the understanding between Lebanon and Israel.