Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman is laid to rest at military funeral in Holon

The remains of Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman were laid to rest during a military funeral attended by hundreds at the Holon Military Cemetery on Monday.

Feldman fought in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub between Israel and Syria in June 1982, in which six soldiers were declared missing in action. His remains were recovered from Syria after 43 years on Sunday.

During the funeral, Feldman's sister, Anat, said, "I wanted you to come back. We grew up in a home where our father was a Holocaust survivor, the sole survivor of his family, and our mother came from Morocco. You, Zvika, were named after your grandfather, who was in the Holocaust. Dad said that was our victory over the Nazis. Zvika, you returned to the homeland, you fell with courage. May all the hostages and missing be returned.”

"Today we are fulfilling our mother’s will—that we never stop until you return," his brother Shlomo stated.

"I thank the Creator for bringing my brother back to be buried in the holy land and for removing him from enemy territory," his other brother, Yitzhak, added. Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman's remains in a coffin being laid to rest in a military funeral in Holon Military Cemetery, May 12, 2025. (credit: MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV)

Commander of the IDF's 10th "Harel' Reserve Brigade, Colonel Itamar Michaeli, also gave a speech at the funeral.

"This is a personal and national circle being closed—and a message from the IDF and the state to its fighters," Michaeli said.

"During the Lebanon War, Zvika answered the call, boarded the tank with his team, and maneuvered deep into Lebanon to ensure the security of Israel’s northern communities. Even then, he understood—just as we do today—that without a fighting force willing to defend the country, even at the cost of life, there is no future for the next generation of Israelis," he added.

"The sense of duty and readiness to sacrifice was instilled in him in the home where he was raised. Yitzhak, Anat, and Shlomo—we embrace you and share your pain over the loss of Zvika. He went into battle, and with the price of his life, made life possible for us all," he said, consoling the family.

"Returning Zvika’s body for burial in Israel after such a long time is a message and a testament to our deep commitment to fighters who have not yet been brought home—a cross-generational commitment. We make sure to teach future commanders and soldiers about the battle in which Zvika and his comrades fell. Zvika’s legacy, his personal story, and the story of his sacrifice serve as a guiding light for us," he continued.

"Today, the Harel Brigade is preparing its fighters for a fifth round of combat—to bring back the hostages, to destroy Hamas, and to ensure the safety of Israel’s citizens. We remember the legacy of our older brothers, including Zvika, of the importance of a defensive force, the value of our precious country, and our commitment to the families of the fighters to win and bring them back home safely," Michaeli added.

"On behalf of the Harel family, I hope you know no more sorrow. Know that our hearts are with you, and we will always be by your side. Zvika, rest in peace in the cherished land for which you fought. May your memory be a blessing," he concluded. Mossad Director David Barnea lays a wreath as Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman's remains are laid to rest in a military funeral in Holon Military Cemetery, May 12, 2025. (credit: MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV)

Mossad Director David Barnea and IDF Manpower Directorate Commander Maj.-Gen. David "Dado" Bar Kalifa participated in the funeral ceremony by laying wreaths on Feldman's grave.

The funeral concluded with an honorary gun salute.

Benjamin Netanyahu visited Feldman family before Tzvi's return

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Feldman family home in Tel Aviv to personally inform them of the return of Tzvi's body.

For many years, I approved numerous covert operations to locate the missing soldiers from Sultan Yacoub, and I promised the Feldman family that I would never stop working to bring Zvika home,” Netanyahu stated on Sunday.

A military source said that the operation to retrieve Feldman's remains was led by the Mossad and the IDF in Syrian territory, and his remains were found in the Al-Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp. According to the IDF, it was a complex operation led by the Mossad.