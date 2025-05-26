IDF strikes over 200 Gaza terror targets over past 48 hours

The IDF, as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots," conducted strikes on over 200 targets over the past 48 hours, the military confirmed on Monday.

IDF soldiers conducting operations in the Gaza Strip, May 2025. (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israel Air Force attacked targets including terrorists, weapons depots, sniper posts, anti-tank posts, tunnel shafts, and other terror infrastructure, the military added.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF attacked a military structure used by Hamas terrorists, which contained a weapons depot, an observation post, and an operational facility, the military claimed.

Additionally, the IDF identified a number of terrorists operating inside structures, posing a threat to IDF soldiers. The IAF conducted a strike on these terrorists, the IDF added.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the IAF struck and dismantled a structure from which a Nukhba terrorist was operating, they added. An IDF tank operates in the Gaza Strip, May 26, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Sunday night conducted joint strikes on "key terrorists" who were operating within a Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad command and control center which had previously served as the "Faami Aljerjawi" School in Gaza City, the military confirmed on Monday.

Rockets launched from Gaza on Monday morning

Three rockets were launched from the southern Gaza Strip towards the Gaza border communities on Monday morning, the IDF confirmed.

Two of the rockets fell short inside the Gaza Strip, and one was intercepted before crossing into Israel.