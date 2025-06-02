GHF updates on aid distribution success debunks Hamas propaganda

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced Monday that it has distributed close to six million meals in its first week of operations in Gaza, and it intends to open even more aid distribution sites.

According to the organization, 21 truckloads of food aid were delivered from its Tel Sultan distribution site, totaling 18,720 boxes—enough to provide approximately 1,081,080 meals. This brings the cumulative total to an estimated 5.8 million meals distributed since operations began.

GHF also provided new photos from the successful aid distribution on Monday morning.

GHF interim executive director John Acree praised the progress achieved so far, stating that the rapid deployment “proves our model is functional and effective in delivering life-saving assistance to the people of Gaza under emergency conditions.” Acree added that GHF plans to expand its operations by opening four additional distribution sites, including one in northern Gaza, to meet the overwhelming demand.

On Sunday, reports circulated claiming that the IDF had attacked a food distribution point near Rafah, resulting in civilian casualties. However, GHF dismissed these reports, releasing security camera footage from the site showing calm civilian activity and no reported incidents. CNN and BBC are among many news websites with false headlines that the IDF opened fire on Gazans near aid distribution sites, June 1, 2025. (credit: Canva, screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

“All aid was distributed today without incident. No injuries or fatalities. We have heard that these false reports are being spread by Hamas. They are untrue and fabricated,” the organization said.

IDF, GHF slam Hamas for harming humanitarian efforts

The IDF also denied the allegations, saying its initial investigation found no evidence of an attack on civilians at the aid site. According to an IDF source, troops operated overnight approximately one kilometer from the distribution area, outside of operating hours, and targeted individuals suspected of approaching their position.

Also on Sunday, the IDF released video footage of masked Gazan gunmen shooting innocent Palestinians who were attempting to collect aid.

GHF criticized Hamas for allegedly spreading misinformation that undermines critical humanitarian efforts. “We are scaling up as quickly as possible, but the reality is stark: for every truck we manage to bring into our network, other humanitarian groups face looting before aid reaches those in need,” the organization stated.