Fourteen nations vote for Israel, Hamas ceasefire at UNSC, US vetoes

Fourteen nations voted on Wednesday at the United Nations Security Council for a demand for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terrorists Hamas and humanitarian access across Gaza, where aid has trickled amid chaos and bloodshed after Israel lifted an 11-week blockade on the enclave where famine looms.

The United States vetoed the decision. "The US refusal of the resolution should not surprise you," Acting Ambassador Dorothy Shea said.

"The US made it clear that it would not support any effort that does not condemn Hamas. We cannot allow the Council to reward Hamas terrorism."

"The decision presented today was a gift to Hamas and a significant boost to terrorism," Ambassador Danny Danon said.

"You chose appeasement and surrender. You chose a path that leads to more terrorism. This decision sends a dangerous message to Hamas: reject every proposal, and the international community will reward you. Hold hostages – and the UN will legitimize you."

United Nations refuses to cooperate with GHF

The UN refuses to cooperate with the GHF, and has claimed that "dozens" of people have been injured or killed around the aid sites in Gaza.

The United Nations Secretary General said on Monday he was appalled by reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza on Sunday, and called for an independent investigation.

"It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Antonio Guterres said in a statement. The UN official then called for an investigation into the reports and "for the perpetrators to be held accountable," later adding that Israel "has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to agree to and facilitate humanitarian aid."

The GHF and the IDF had denied that the military attacked a food distribution point near Rafah when Sunday's incident occurred. The military also denied reports of firing on civilians.

"There are many parties who wish to see GHF fail," the humanitarian organization said. "Their goal is to force a return to the status quo, even if it means risking lifesaving aid to the people of Gaza."