Haifa oil refinery's facilities shut down following Iranian missile strike
The company stated that it is collaborating with the Israel Electric Corporation, which "immediately mobilized," to restore a regular electricity supply to the complex as quickly as possible.
Bazan Group announced on Monday evening that all of the oil refinery's facilities and subsidiaries were shut down as a result of an Iranian missile strike late on Sunday night.
The attack caused significant damage to the power plant, which supplies part of the steam and electricity needed for the group’s operations across the refinery complex. Additional damage was also reported.
The oil refining and petrochemicals company is currently assessing the full extent of the damage and is working on identifying the most effective way to handle the aftermath.
As a result of the strike, three of the company's employees lost their lives. In a statement, Bazan expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.
Energy Minister Eli Cohen visited the facility on Monday morning, accompanied by key industry professionals, to prioritize repairs.
Second attack on Bazan in two daysTrading in Bazan shares was suspended on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The market is expected to resume tomorrow, following the release of the company’s report on the incident and its consequences. This marks the second attack on Bazan in just two days.
On Sunday, Bazan reported that a missile strike on northern Israel over the weekend had caused damage to pipelines and transmission lines connecting facilities within the Bazan complex.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. As of Tuesday, the refinery facilities are still operational, although some downstream facilities have been shut down. The company committed to providing further updates as developments unfold. This report is being issued amid the ongoing human tragedy and damage to production resulting from today’s missile strike.