US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace (BoP) said on Wednesday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) "has no place" in Gaza's future.

"We are turning the page on the complex of perpetual aid dependency and conflict," the BoP said in an X/Twitter post. "The people of Gaza deserve better."

IDF announces returning residents can go through Rafah Crossing screening

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel launched a pilot program relocating the security screening of Gaza residents returning to the Strip from Egypt via the Rafah Crossing, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced in an X post.

Screening procedures have been relocated to the Kerem Shalom Crossing and are now conducted by the Land Crossings Authority within Israel's Defense Ministry, COGAT stated, noting that the changes will streamline operations.

The Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side, in Rafah, Egypt, January 29, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

COGAT emphasized that operations via the Rafah Crossing have not changed.

IDF kills Hamas commander

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) jointly killed a Hamas platoon commander in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the military announced on Wednesday.

The terrorist, Adel Jihad Mohammad Asfour, had led several sniper and explosive attacks against IDF soldiers in Gaza throughout the war, the military said.

In addition, Asfour had also been involved in recent efforts to rebuild Hamas's military capabilities.