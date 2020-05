Delta Airlines to restart Tel Aviv flights in June

Delta Airlines expects to restart flights between New York JFK International Airport and Ben-Gurion Airport in June on a "less than daily" basis.

The announcement comes as the US airline expands its services to a series of international destinations, including trans-atlantic and trans-pacific flights. Flights to Tel Aviv were suspended on March 14.

New York to Israel , online tickets are currently available from June 6.

Customers and employees will be required to wear face coverings throughout the journey, and capacity will be reduced to 50%-60% to decrease onboard crowding.