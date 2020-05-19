Delta Airlines to restart Tel Aviv flights in June

Delta Airlines expects to restart flights between New York JFK International Airport and Ben-Gurion Airport in June on a "less than daily" basis. The announcement comes as the US airline expands its services to a series of international destinations, including trans-atlantic and trans-pacific flights. Flights to Tel Aviv were suspended on March 14. While no specific date has been formally announced for the first flight from New York to Israel, online tickets are currently available from June 6. Customers and employees will be required to wear face coverings throughout the journey, and capacity will be reduced to 50%-60% to decrease onboard crowding.