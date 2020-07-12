Deri, haredi MKs hit out at police, govt treatment of public

Interior Minister and Shas leader Arye Deri has hit out at what he described as the double standard in how police deal with the the ultra-Orthodox public, comparing the protests in Tel Aviv where there was little friction to ultra-Orthodox protests in Jerusalem where police were recorded using heavy handed and violent tactics. “We saw two protests last night, one in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv with ten thousand people and one in Romema in Jerusalem with a few dozen ultra-Orthodox protestors,” observed Deri during Sunday morning’s cabinet meeting. “In the Tel Aviv protest they did not always keep the required distance from each other, people weren’t stringent about the regulations and we didn’t see violence against the protestors. “In the Romema neighborhood, we saw a video in which a ultra-Orthodox man asks a policeman why he isn’t wearing a mask and in response the police man hit him in the face with his fist and stopped him getting help.”Video footage from the Romema protests did indeed emerge on Twitter depicting this incident, as well as other incidents in which police personnel used seemingly unwarranted violent tactics.“This is deliberate violence of policemen against ultra-Orthodox protestors. It has to stop,” continued Deri. He said that he and the leaders of the United Torah Judaism party met with Public Security Minister Amir Ohana on Friday to discuss the issue who he said was “attentive” to the problematic attitude of the police to the ultra-Orthodox public. During the cabinet meeting, Deri also demanded that the criteria for imposing a lockdown on a city, neighborhood or region should be published immediately, “to avoid the feeling of discrimination,” which the ultra-Orthodox public has complained of following the lockdown of several ultra-Orthodox areas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly agreed to this demand.Earlier on Sunday, Shas MK Yaakov Margi who heads the Knesset Economy Committee threatened to open a committee of enquiry into police violence during the COVID-19 crisis. “Young police officers, don’t get in trouble because of your commanders. Everything is recorded. Coroanvirus will pass, a committee of enquiry will be established, there will be attorneys who will make a lot of money out of it, and then in the halls of the courts you will be alone with your parents and a lot of legal expenses, and your commanders will get promotions, they will sell us fake values, I am disgusted by them,” fumed Margi on Twitter.