Doctors extract fishhook from fisherman's eye and manage to save it

Doctors from the Baruch Padeh Medical Center near Tiberias performed an unusual operation to remove a fishing hook from a fisherman's eye on Tuesday, according to a press release.They managed to save the eye, though it remains unclear if he will have his vision fully return to it.eye. Upon arrival, the fisherman underwent emergency surgery under the guidance of Dr. Nahul and Dr. Abu Aita. The doctors managed to stabilize the hook and the eye so that it would not move or injure other sections."In such cases it is very important not to tear or try to remove the sharp object that hit the eye so as not to aggravate the injury," Dr. Nahul said. “In the operating room in the first stage we were able to cut the part of the hook that was out of sight. Only then, in a very controlled way, did we release the tissue around the hook and then did a quick operation to save the eye... We had to very creatively repair the eyeball and close the wound," the doctor added. Some two days after the surgery, the fisherman reportedly felt better and even started seeing shadows and light in the injured eye. "Thanks to the rapid surgery, we were able to partially save the eye and its vision. Another long process of rehabilitation is expected. But we are optimistic both in terms of the aesthetic appearance of the eye and face and also in terms of the vision function of the injured eye," the doctor mentioned.The fisherman, a 32-year-old resident of Kiryat Shmona, was rushed to the hospital after the hook got stuck in his
The family of the fisherman thanked the doctors for their quick action to save his eye.