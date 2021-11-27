Dr. Fischer launches exhibition to stop domestic violence

Dr. Fischer opened the “Art Against Violence” exhibition to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Wednesday.

The exhibition was dedicated to the Lion of Judah Israel organization.

The event was held at the ZOA Gallery named after Devorah Fischer, with the participation of artists Benni Efrat, Ruth Schloss, Uri Lifshitz and Miriam Cabessa.

Sigal Bar-On, co-chair of Dr. Fischer, stated that “The current exhibition is... intended to promote awareness of the phenomenon of domestic violence and its effects on conduct in all areas of life. We are proud to have the right to address these important and essential issues and we will continue to do so in more exhibitions in the future. “

The gallery focuses on art with a social context, displaying temporary exhibitions every two months.

So far, the exhibitions were presented on the following: Peace Collection of Devorah and Dr. Eli Fischer, the Israeli industry, family, an exhibition of boarding school children causes, photograph exhibition of help centers for rape victims, an exhibition honoring the mentally ill, photographs of Israel, and Israel following the war.