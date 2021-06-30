The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dr. Miriam Adelson donates 150 ambucycles to United Hatzalah in Jerusalem

The event distributed the 150 Ambucycles in the form of a menorah all across Safra Square in Jerusalem.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JUNE 30, 2021 12:43
THE AMBUCYCLES creating a Menorah before touring around the Old City. (photo credit: SHIRA HERSHKOP PHOTOGRAPHY)
THE AMBUCYCLES creating a Menorah before touring around the Old City.
(photo credit: SHIRA HERSHKOP PHOTOGRAPHY)
On Tuesday evening in Safra Square in Jerusalem, Dr. Miriam Adelson, the famed Israeli-American philanthropist, spurred the creation of a new ambucycle unit in Jerusalem. Titled “The Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson Ambucycle Unit,” Adelson donated 150 new United Hatzalah ambucycles. 
MC’ed by renowned Israeli journalist Ofer Hadad of Channel 12, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion was also present at the event. Miriam Adelson, who was married to the late American business magnate Sheldon Adelson who passed away in January of 2021, has had an illustrious career as a physician in both Israel and the US. 
Dr. Adelson’s own connection to United Hatzalah began when she helped save the life of United Hatzalah president and founder Eli Beer, who was deathly ill at the start of 2020 in Miami with COVID-19
The event distributed the 150 ambucycles in the form of a menorah all across Safra Square in Jerusalem. Each volunteer of United Hatzalah personally thanked Dr. Adelson for her generosity before venturing off in the convoy across the Old City of Jerusalem. 
While the ambucycles will be used across Israel, a specific focus will be made towards Negev, Galilee, Judea, and Samaria. As Beer explained “this will significantly increase the effectiveness of emergency medical response in Israel.”
United Hatzalah is a volunteer emergency medical service based out of Jerusalem. Its primary goal is to provide medical assistance between the start of an emergency and before a traditional ambulance arrives. 
The Adelsons' philanthropic history with Israel predates decades. Owner of Israel Hayom, Dr. Adelson, received honorary citizenship in Israel in 2013 and an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Tel Aviv University also in 2013. Born in Tel Aviv in 1945, Adelson also received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 by president Donald Trump for her medical and philanthropic work. 
Often seen as the world’s leading donors to Jewish education, Miriam, and formerly Sheldon, extensively financed the Taglit-Birthright program in Israel as well as Yad Vashem. 
In 1993, the couple established the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment and Research in Tel Aviv, which aimed to study HIV and its treatment possibilities. As well, In 2013, the Adelsons created Sheldon. G. Adelson School of Entrepreneurship in Israel.
Reflection on the donation of the 150 ambucycles, Adelson quoted the Torah, explaining that “When they told us that saving a life was akin to saving the world, our sages in fact commanded us to do whatever we can to save a person in danger as if the entire world were in danger. We are commanded to act quickly, it is our responsibility to do so. This is my blessing and gift to you.”. 
Adelson furthered this by adding “They will be used for the greatest good and the ultimate mitzvah of saving lives.” As Beer noted in his speech, “This event was held to honor some of the greatest supporters and defenders of Israel, Dr. Miriam, and Sheldon Adelson.”


Tags Jerusalem united hatzalah Donations Miriam Adelson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by