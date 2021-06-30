Dr. Miriam Adelson donates 150 ambucycles to United Hatzalah in Jerusalem

MC’ed by renowned Israeli journalist Ofer Hadad of Channel 12, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion was also present at the event. Miriam Adelson, who was married to the late American business magnate Sheldon Adelson who passed away in January of 2021, has had an illustrious career as a physician in both Israel and the US.

The event distributed the 150 ambucycles in the form of a menorah all across Safra Square in Jerusalem. Each volunteer of United Hatzalah personally thanked Dr. Adelson for her generosity before venturing off in the convoy across the Old City of Jerusalem.

While the ambucycles will be used across Israel, a specific focus will be made towards Negev, Galilee, Judea, and Samaria. As Beer explained “this will significantly increase the effectiveness of emergency medical response in Israel.”

United Hatzalah is a volunteer emergency medical service based out of Jerusalem. Its primary goal is to provide medical assistance between the start of an emergency and before a traditional ambulance arrives.

The Adelsons' philanthropic history with Israel predates decades. Owner of Israel Hayom, Dr. Adelson, received honorary citizenship in Israel in 2013 and an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Tel Aviv University also in 2013. Born in Tel Aviv in 1945, Adelson also received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 by president Donald Trump for her medical and philanthropic work.

Often seen as the world’s leading donors to Jewish education, Miriam, and formerly Sheldon, extensively financed the Taglit-Birthright program in Israel as well as Yad Vashem.

In 1993, the couple established the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment and Research in Tel Aviv, which aimed to study HIV and its treatment possibilities. As well, In 2013, the Adelsons created Sheldon. G. Adelson School of Entrepreneurship in Israel.

Reflection on the donation of the 150 ambucycles, Adelson quoted the Torah, explaining that “When they told us that saving a life was akin to saving the world, our sages in fact commanded us to do whatever we can to save a person in danger as if the entire world were in danger. We are commanded to act quickly, it is our responsibility to do so. This is my blessing and gift to you.”.

Adelson furthered this by adding “They will be used for the greatest good and the ultimate mitzvah of saving lives.” As Beer noted in his speech, “This event was held to honor some of the greatest supporters and defenders of Israel, Dr. Miriam, and Sheldon Adelson.”