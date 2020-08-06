The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Education minister: Plan to return students to school 'won't be perfect'

Education Minister Yoav Gallant said that the plan will focus on creating smaller classrooms and learning from home when possible.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 6, 2020 19:33
Yoav Galant at cabinet meeting on March 17th, 2019 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yoav Galant at cabinet meeting on March 17th, 2019
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Education Minister Yoav Gallant presented during a press conference on Thursday the Education Ministry's plan for getting Israel's education system back on track, as the coronavirus pandemic has challenged its traditional format and has caused much uncertainty regarding the next school year.
Referring to different strategies that will allow the return of Israel's students to school, Gallant said that the plan will focus on creating smaller classrooms and learning from home when possible.
"Learning will be done from home or in classrooms of 18 students...We've set guidelines, but we want the process to be as flexible as possible in order for special populations to be able to receive special treatment," Gallant said.
As part of the suggested plan, grades 3 and 4 classrooms will be divided into classrooms of no more than 18 students, while grades 5-12 will physically attend school twice a week and learn from home for the most part.
Gallant said that the goal is to create the needed infrastructure for allowing the format of learning from home in 50% of student's households in Israel by the end of January 2021. This will require providing computers and smartphones to many households that don't currently have them. 
"We will maintain this system throughout the school year, unless a vaccine is developed earlier or G-d forbid, we go into lockdown," Gallant added.
Gallant assured viewers that while "it won't be perfect," the Education Ministry is doing everything in its power to allow the next school year to resume on September 1.
"We will be prepared for September 1st. We have to get our schools back on track," Gallant said, adding, "We don't have much time to prepare and the mission is a complicated one."


Tags education ministry Yoav Gallant coronavirus outbreak
