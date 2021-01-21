The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Efrat council member joins Labor leadership race

Ya’alon fields candidate who backs polygamy

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 21, 2021 21:41
View of the Jewish settlement of Efrat and the surrounding fields, in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on December 1, 2020. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Efrat and the surrounding fields, in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on December 1, 2020.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
The Labor Party closed its list of candidates for Sunday’s leadership race with nine contestants registered to compete for leader of the party, which has not crossed the 3.25% electoral threshold in any poll.
MK Merav Michaeli was joined on the list by a casino millionaire, a belly dancer, and immigrants to Israel from Ethiopia and West Hempstead, New York.
Candidate Nava Fruchter Katz, 38, an Efrat local council member, is a dog trainer and groomer who also runs a canine search and rescue team with her husband. She is a long-time member of the party. No resident of the West Bank has ever served as a Labor MK.
There are 37,092 Labor members who are eligible to vote on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 72 polling stations across the country. Voting in primaries was included among restrictions approved during the corona lockdown. Special disposable gloves will be made available to voters who do not want to touch the touchscreen to vote.
Neither Fruchter Katz, nor casino millionaire Avi Shaked, Ethiopian immigrant Yitzhak Time and belly dancer David Landsman are given much chance of winning. Losers in the race can run for a slot on the Labor list in another primary that will be held on February 1.
The Arab nationalist Balad Party will hold primaries on Sunday for its leader and its list for Knesset. Some 600 members of the Balad council will be eligible to vote in Nazareth from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The candidates for Balad leader are incumbent Mtanes Shehadeh and MK Sami Abu Shehadeh. Whoever does not win will not serve in the next Knesset.
Telem Party leader Moshe Ya’alon announced on Thursday that one of his candidates would be Amal Abu al-Kum, a Bedouin women’s rights advocate. Hours after Ya’alon presented her, a video surfaced of her praising polygamy.
This was not the first time Ya’alon has had bad luck with his candidates. He also announced Haifa attorney Ayman Aburiya as a candidate, but then dropped him after it was revealed that Aburiya was arrested on bribery charges two years ago and that the case is still open. Four of Telem’s previous candidates have defected to other parties.


Tags Labor Settlers new york polygamie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by