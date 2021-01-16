The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Merav Michaeli: I can beat Ehud Barak

Merav Michaeli could be the only woman heading a party in the March race.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 16, 2021 22:23
MK Merav Michaeli. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Merav Michaeli.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Labor Party leadership candidate Merav Michaeli expressed confidence on Saturday night that she will win the January 24 contest, even if former prime minister Ehud Barak joins the fray.
Barak, who has headed Labor twice, has been wooed by top party activists. He is set to make a decision on whether to run as early as Sunday.
“I invite him to run,” Michaeli said. “It is good for the party that there will be as many candidates as possible, and I believe I will win.”
If Michaeli wins, she could be the only woman heading a list in the March 23 election among more than 30 parties. Deputy Jerusalem mayor Hagit Moshe is running for leader of Bayit Yehudi in a race that will be held on Tuesday.
Michaeli said it is important for Israel that there to be a woman heading a party.
“I know from experience that women tell me they would vote for me regardless of their opinions on key issues in order to advance a woman,” she said.
Even if she wins, it is possible that Labor will run together with another party and she will not be first on the list.
“If I win, I would have to balance the need to rehabilitate the party with the need to do what is responsible based on our political power at the time,” she said. “There has been interest in the race, which belies the assessment that Labor is a corpse. It is too soon to eulogize the party.”
Former MK Lea Fadida, who is among the activists who wrote Barak urging him to run, said polls found he is the only possible viable candidate who could keep the party alive.
“I want Merav because I respect her and because she is a woman but she can’t enable us to pass the threshold,” Fadida said. “We need someone who can keep us independent and rebuild us.”
The only candidate who has declared besides Michaeli is advertising executive Gil Beilin. Labor, Social Services and Social Equality Minister Itzik Shmuli has not decided whether to run. The deadline to join the race is Friday.


Tags Labor ehud barak Israel Elections Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by