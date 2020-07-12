El Al bidder is Jewish-American businessman's son

Eli Rozenberg, son of Kenny (Naftali) Rozenberg, has expressed an interest to purchase El Al Israel Airlines Ltd., Globes revealed on Sunday.Eli approached Knafaim, the parent company of El Al, with an interest in purchasing the famed Israeli airline. They are in talks, according to Globes, about the conditions the airline must meet in order to acquire state aid. The company is attempting to meet such conditions, as the Finance Ministry may guarantee a $250 million loan, while purchasing $150 million worth of stocks, making the company nationalized.This was set in place so that an investor like Rozenberg may be able to purchase the company. The conditions involve agreements with four labor unions, representing different groups of the airline's employees, but at the same time, the program requires that El Al significantly downsize its workforce and lay off about a third of its employees.Haaretz reported a couple of weeks ago that an Israeli investor, perhaps a different investor than Rozenberg, was looking into purchasing the company, as well."It is clear that the state is committed to helping El Al on condition that El Al takes steps to help itself," El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin said in a letter to employees, according to Globes. "This means implementing the program presented to the Ministry of Finance precisely and according to the stages set out."El Al, in the meantime, has signed agreements with the cabin, administrative, and technical unionized workforce sectors. The three labor unions include over 5,000 employees, but the pilot union has yet to sign on a deal with the company.