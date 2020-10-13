EL AL opens flights to new locations including LA and Miami

After months of being grounded due to the coronavirus, El Al recently began opening up operations and on Tuesday announced that they will be expanding to a series of new locations.

The new locations include Los Angeles, Miami, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Sofia and Kiev. The new destinations are an addition to already existing locations which include New York, London, Paris and Athens.The first location to resume flight operation is Frankfurt beginning on the 18 of October. Next is Amsterdam on the 19, both locations in the US on the 25 followed by Sofia and Kiev on the 26.

EL AL is currently analyzing the potential of expanding flights to various destinations in addition to the number of weekly frequencies in accordance with changes in restrictions regarding quarantine requirements and the possibilities for Israelis to enter countries and foreigners to enter Israel.

Customers who hold existing tickets or who will purchase tickets planned for departures until the end of February 2021 will be able to make changes free of charge of change fees, with the exception of price differences and handling fees, as applicable.

Details on Israel's current flight regulations for Israelis and tourists can be found on the Health Ministry's website

In addition, information on the entry guidelines for all other countries can be found on the International Air Transport Association website

