The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al reveals Q3 figures: $147m losses, $125m deficit, no progress on state loan

The Israeli airline reports a drop of 94% in earnings since July • future of air travel remains uncertain, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA files for bankruptcy

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 11:56
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al released its third-quarter (Q3) figures for 2020 on Thursday, revealing $147 million in losses, a $125m. deficit and a drop of 94% in earnings since July when it made $39m. For comparison, the Israeli airline made $647m. at the end of Q3 last year.  
Departing El Al chief executive Gonen Usishkin pointed to the airline taking "many significant steps to reduce expenses and improve cash-flow" but warned that without support from the government, the company will face "a threat to its existence." 
He is set to leave the role at the beginning of 2021, since El Al was recently purchased by 26-year-old yeshiva student Eli Rozenberg, TheMarker reported last month.
The purchase was approved despite Rozenberg having little previous experience in airline management and despite wide speculation that he is serving as a front for his father, Jewish-American businessman Kenny Rozenberg, who was not allowed to buy the airline since he is not an Israeli citizen.    
El Al vice president of finances Deganit Falti stressed that the airline is able to meet all of its “financial obligations to those who lent it funds” but said that further state aid is “necessary to keep the company active.” Falti will also leave her position by the end of the year.  
The airline is currently seeking further aid from the state to enable it to ask the banks for more loans or to sell bonds to the tune of $400 million, instead of its original request for $250m. worth. The state, which owns 14% of El Al stock, requested that the airline present it with evidence of how it will improve its efficiency, before discussions on further aid continue. 
The banking sector isn’t comfortable with lending El Al money to keep it afloat unless the state steps in, and the state isn’t eager to do so before the airline presents it with a clear path to show a profit. 
The airline reported on Wednesday that it had reduced its number of workers by 2,000 employees and that high-earning El Al employees accepted a pay cut. In 2019, Usishkin earned NIS 2 million for his services to the company.
El Al allegedly suffers from a very powerful pilots’ union, which previously objected to any cuts in pay or work conditions. It also enjoys the status of a national asset, as Israel cannot risk not having an airline. Transportation Minister Miri Regev publicly vowed to save El Al, but with COVID-19 expected to impact the travel industry until 2024, it’s unclear what the state should do.  
Last Wednesday, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA filed for bankruptcy after Oslo refused to extend it a government loan. 
The reasons given by the Norwegian government will sound similar to Israeli ears – the airline had financial difficulties even before the pandemic hit, and help should be offered to healthy businesses first.  


Tags El Al airline company bankruptcy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by