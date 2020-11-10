El Al to conduct first flight to Rwanda during Hannukah

"The company was selected by ‘Another World’ to make this flight to Rwanda with 120 customers flying for an unforgettable experience," said Sun D'Or CEO Yair Berrebi. "We are ready to provide quality service in the shadow of the coronavirus."

Another World Travel Agency began working on organizing a trip to Rwanda after it was declared a green country.

Shlomo Carmel, the owner of Another World, said that the trip will allow visitors to get an "in-depth acquaintance with the destination and will provide an experience that has never been seen before, even for experienced safari travelers."



Last week, the Israeli airline company Israir announced that it will be offering weekly flights to Rwanda, N12 reported. The service will be available from November 26 and will cost $399 per person. The trip will take place in the rainforest reserves of Rwanda, which have been carefully protected and preserved by the landlocked African country.

