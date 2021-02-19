El Al to offer flights to and from NYC, Frankfurt amid restrictions

The flights will be available as free options for those whose flights were canceled after January 25 and are interested in switching to a flight taking off by March 6, as long as the destination and origin are similar. For instance, a flight that was cancelled to or from the US can only be switched to another flight to or from the US.

The flight can be switched through El Al customer service through WhatsApp or through the travel agent the ticket was bought from.

Those wishing to travel on these flights will need to receive approval from the government exceptions committee in charge of allowing entry to and exit from the country and will need to receive a negative coronavirus test before embarking on the flight. Passengers will also need to ensure that they fill out all the required forms, including a health declaration.

The flights to JFK airport in New York being offered are:

> LY003 on February 21 at 12:45 a.m.

> LY003 on February 23 at 12:34 a.m.

The flights from JFK being offered are:

> LY012 on February 20 at 11:00 p.m.

> LY014 on February 22 at 1:40 p.m.

> LY014 on February 24 at 1:40 p.m.

The flights to Frankfurt being offered are:

> LY357 on February 21 at 12:55 p.m.

> LY257 on February 22 at 12:00 p.m.

> LY355 on February 24 at 12:55 p.m.

The flights from Frankfurt being offered are:

> LY358 on February 21 at 6:45 p.m.

> LY358 on February 22 at 6:50 p.m.

> LY356 on February 24 at 6:45 p.m.