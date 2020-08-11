The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al to potential buyer: Clarify legal settlement over family’s finances

El Al is perceived as a strategic asset of the State of Israel and under law those who control it must be Israelis.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 11, 2020 18:05
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Israeli airline El Al has requested that Eli Rozenberg, a yeshiva student living in Jerusalem, provide more information about his relations with his father, after the company unveiled a previous lawsuit that it says calls into question the ethics of the family.
Rozenberg has made a $75 million bid to obtain a 44.9% controlling stake in the country’s flagship airline.
Specifically, El Al’s lawyer, Avigdor Klagsbad, requested Rozenberg’s lawyer, Adi Zaltzman, provide further information about the relations between the father and son, as well as details concerning the 2018 settlement agreement between the state of New York and Centers Plan for Healthy Living LLC (CPHL), a New York-based nursing home chain owned by Kenny Rozenberg.
CPHL agreed to pay $1.65 million to US authorities after it was alleged it filed false claims to bilk the state.
“El Al is an Israeli asset,” a source close to El Al told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. He said that the request was made on Monday. “We do not wish to have [El Al’s] name associated with such things, if they are true.”
He added that “it is also very obvious that a yeshiva student doesn’t have $75 million and that this is essentially his father’s money.”
El Al is perceived as a strategic asset of the State of Israel and under law those who control it must be Israelis. The younger Rozenberg made aliyah.
Finance Ministry officials have attempted to convince the airline to agree to a series of steps meant to streamline it before offering a $250 million state loan, which would effectively mean it will be re-nationalized after its privatization 16 years ago. In exchange, El Al would issue $150 million in shares, which the state will buy if no one else does in a public offering.
The airline has not yet agreed to the offer. El Al’s board has yet to vote on Rozenberg’s offer, which would also need shareholders’ approval.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev publicly said she believes El Al must be saved, as did Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz. The ministry’s offer of aid without the airline seeking a buyer is still on the table.
In his letter, Klagsbad requested the younger Rozenberg to attend a meeting in person to discuss his offer. Klagsbad explained to the Post that such a meeting is needed to allow the airline to “get an impression of the person seeking to purchase a part of it, concerning his future plans and abilities.”
He said that his law firm did not yet hear back from Rozenberg.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags El Al finance airline company
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by