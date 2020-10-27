The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Employees of EAPC may be indicted for involvement in 2014 oil spill

The incident took place on December 3, 2014, during the construction of the Ramon Airport north of Eilat, which required diverting a section of the Eilat-Ashkelon oil pipeline.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 17:08
OIL SLICKS from the burst Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline blacken the Evrona Nature Reserve, threaten vegetation and endanger wildlife. (photo credit: NIV ELIS)
OIL SLICKS from the burst Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline blacken the Evrona Nature Reserve, threaten vegetation and endanger wildlife.
(photo credit: NIV ELIS)
Several employees of the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC) may be indicted for their alleged involvement in the crude oil that ravaged the Arava Desert back in 2014, Israeli media reported.  
The Justice Ministry's Department for Guiding Prosecutors Certified on Behalf of the Attorney General notified EAPC and five of its former and current employees on Tuesday that it is considering indicting them for carrying out environmental offenses that led to five million liters of oil being spilled close to the town of Be’er Ora, approximately 20 km. north of Eilat. 
The incident took place on December 3, 2014, during the construction of the Ramon Airport north of Eilat, which required diverting a section of the Eilat-Ashkelon oil pipeline near the Be'er Ora junction. 
According to the indictment, EAPC, which was responsible for diverting the pipeline, failed to properly assess the situation, did not coordinate between the involved entities and ignored important safety regulations, all of which led the pipeline to collapse.
Subsequently, five million liters of oil covered large areas including the Evrona Nature Reserve. The gas seeped into the ground and severely damaged the environment, flora and fauna in the nature reserve and led to the entire reserve being stained with oil, which caused unprecedented damage to the reserve and its unique ecosystem.
Multiple class action suits were opened against EAPC and other officials involved due to the damage caused by the pollution, demanding compensation for the Israeli public and the local residents of the Hevel Eilot Regional Council and surrounding areas.
In November 2019, it was decided in a class action settlement that EAPC would pay NIS 100 million in damages for their negligence that led to the unprecedented environmental disaster. 
Following the announcement of the pending indictment, EAPC issued a statement claiming that the company acted in a "responsible and efficient manner" during and after the unfortunate incident and that it remained "committed to the protection of the environment."   
"EAPC is funding a special project for cleaning and rehabilitating the ground and is fully cooperating with Israel's Nature and Parks Authority and the Netafim and Liquidgas companies," the statement noted. "EAPC is proud to say that the rehabilitation efforts are bearing fruit, with experts seeing an increase in plantation and wildlife in the area, which teaches us about the stability of the ecological system." 
 


Tags Ashkelon Eilat oil israel arava justice ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Barry Davis Local disciples honor Carlebach on his 26th yahrzeit By BARRY DAVIS
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Walter Bingham Shannon Nuezen: From missionary to observant Jew By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by