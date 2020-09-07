Equal pay day: women still earn less

September 6th is Equal Pay day in Israel. However, new data, released by The Israel Women's Network on Sunday shows that women still earn much less than men.But just how much less? Women earn, on average, 31.6% less than men. In comparison to other OECD nations, Israel is ranked third from the bottom when it comes to equal pay. Only in Japan and South Korea matters are worse. Despite the fact that the number of women who entered the Israeli workforce over the past years has increased, reaching 47% of the overall number of workers, for every shekel a man earns, a woman will earn only two thirds. "The gender pay gaps have stayed the same over the past twenty years. It is unfathomable that a man can spend four months without working and his salary will be the same as a woman who worked a full year," said Michal Gera Margaliot, executive director of the Israel Women's Network. In a recent case tried in court, Etti Asoulin who worked as a manager of a medical center in Eilat, sued Leumit Health Services after she found out that she earned less than the person, a male, she replaced. The court upheld her case, forcing Leumit to pay her major compensations. "Etti Asoulin's case is a major step forward. However, this is not the way to combat gender pay gaps," added Margaliot.