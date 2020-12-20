The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

EU starts first ever attempt to regulate AI

Major report issued with top Israeli experts involved; ‘Israel is now number three in the world for AI solutions’ states report.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 17:55
Artificial intelligence (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Artificial intelligence
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
One of the most significant global reports on regulating artificial intelligence (AI) to date was issued last week by the Council of Europe.
Analyzing the issue both worldwide as well as zoning in-depth on the cases of Israel, Japan and Mexico, the goal of the report is to help countries keep up with the impact of AI on society in order to maximize benefits, while limiting potential harms to democracy.
The report says that, “AI systems are increasingly being used in almost every kind of human activity... In the context of the fight against COVID-19, numerous applications have been deployed to accelerate research, improve case detection and measure the pandemic.”
“However, the development of this technology raises public concern and it is the responsibility of States to ensure that... human rights, democracy and the rule of law continue to be fully protected,” says the report.
The Council of Europe’s 47 member states and connections with human rights groups, civil society, academia and the private sector make it a leader for protecting human rights, democracy and the rule of law.
According to the report, the organization has already “produced pioneering global legally-binding standards involving complex technological issues, such as the protection of personal data, bioethics and cybercrime, reconciling innovation and human rights protection.”
The Council’s Ad hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CAHAI) took the lead on the report which came out of broad multi-stakeholder consultations, taking into account feasibility.
The report informs readers about CAHAI’s progress and presents several studies on the impact of AI systems on human rights, the rule of law and democracy, as well as on existing international legally-binding instruments and ethical guidelines on AI.
This includes a survey of both formal legal limitations and more soft-law style and ethical standards being informally encouraged.
As part of the survey, CAHAI wants to monitor this ever-evolving spectrum of non-mandatory governance instruments.
It also wants to prospectively assess the impact of AI on ethical principles, human rights, the rule of law and democracy especially in concrete national contexts.
This can help contribute to the drafting of more effective future AI regulations, which may even emerge to become an international convention someday.
Regarding Israel, the report starts by citing statistics that “Israel is now number three in the world for AI solutions. With only 8.5 million citizens, Israel has a market share of 11% and is equal to China. Israel has 40x more AI companies per capita than the market leader USA, and that makes Israel the clear hidden champion of Artificial Intelligence.”
The report notes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the National Initiative for Secured Intelligent Systems in 2018, appointing two of the authors of the Council report, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel and Prof. Dr. Eviatar Matania, to colead the initiative.
According to the report, Israel’s approach was to consult hundreds of Israeli experts in various domains, including the academic, industrial and governmental sectors. No less than 15 working groups were established.
In the medical sector, the Israel Center for Disease Control applies an AI algorithm to review patients’ diagnostic forms and to verify cancer diagnosis, the report says.
Further, the report explains that this saves time by automating the process of reviewing over 100,000 forms a year. Audits are still conducted to avoid false negatives.
Another field of study is the use of AI to analyze medical images (MRI, CT.)
To date, algorithms have been able to detect cases that were missed by doctors.
According to the report, the intent is not to supplant the doctors’ decision-making, but rather to streamline the process and assist them in analyzing the images.
Finally, the Ministry of Health has deployed AI algorithms to assist with its efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Often, the epidemiological study based on discussions with an infected individual are incomplete, and algorithms have been used in a variety of ways to fill in the gaps, notes the report.
In addition, Israel’s National Initiative Report recommends that the government launch, in cooperation with the industrial and the academic sectors, four more national projects in the fields of healthcare, transportation, security and agriculture.
A major challenge in global regulations of new technologies, as in the cyber arena, has been that non-democratic countries and rival countries, often do not want to sign onto these initiatives.
The Council’s efforts are aimed at expanding global support for regulating AI, despite those obstacles.


Tags Israel europe Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo EU decision to prohibit kosher, halal slaughter must be reversed -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by