Ex-IDF general tells 'Post' about parsing 12 million intel. items daily

The hardest role for intelligence agencies of this era is parsing out the key 20 items out of 12 million collected items of information per day, Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Ephraim Lapid told The Jerusalem Post.Speaking to the Post in connection with the publication of his newest book The Israeli Intelligence Community: An Insider's View, (Gefen Publishing), Lapid explained that probably "only 20 items per day are actually important" from the vast human, signal, satellite and cyber intelligence gathered by Israel's apparatus. In that light, the former intelligence officer said that the key issue to watch going forward is artificial intelligence."Artificial intelligence (AI) is the next big issue. It will be big both in collection and assessment," adding that spy agencies must continue to keep a close watch on social media trends.For example, he said that the largest volume of intelligence in the current era on what is happening on a given day in a remote part of Syria is often social media.Lapid warned that it remains important to have a sufficient number of experts in foreign languages, especially Arabic, as well as to train machines to properly translate foreign languages in lieu of that expertise.Regarding sharing intelligence, he said that the new deals with the UAE and Bahrain could increase the broader relationship between those countries and Israel, but that "there have been many years of intelligence sharing" already with these countries.Summing up other differences between the decades of intelligence which he participated in and has analyzed, he said that in the past the main concern was "early warning [of invasion]… we were very worried about a sudden attack," whereas now threats from Iran and terrorists are more complex.Discussing cyber as a new area which has already transformed intelligence worldwide, he said that many are missing important offensive cyber missions which quietly further Israel's interests along with cyber defense.In addition, Lapid discussed how intelligence has shifted targeting operations to being far more precise than in the past and the recent positive – and not fully appreciated – contributions that spy agencies have made to combating coronavirus.Addressing Iran, he said, "intelligence [agencies] cannot stop, and can only delay" any ambition to obtain nuclear weapons.He said that "the history of nuclear weapons, including intelligence leading to the attack on Iraq's nuclear facility" shows that bigger political and military decisions must be made."Only an attack was enough" with Iraq, and with Iran, Lapid said the picture is even hazier because the Islamic Republic has around 100 nuclear sites and has acquired far more expertise within its community of nuclear scientists."With Iran, you cannot just destroy the knowledge and blow up one site to end the project. Only a diplomatic solution can fully stop" the nuclear program, though he added slowing down the program using Israel's spy agencies' abilities could still be part of the picture.
At the same time, Lapid said, “I don’t think Iran will bomb Israel if they got a nuclear weapon… They still do risk calculations. They have something to lose.”Questioned about whether such rational calculation models which applied to the USSR during the Cold War could apply to the more fanatically religious leaders of Iran, he replied that Tehran thinks similarly to Pakistan, a Muslim country which has nuclear weapons, and that the Pakistanis have shown “they still calculate risk.”With respect to his book, he said what made it unique is its focus as a comprehensive basic reference book on the Israeli intelligence community’s structure and way of thinking.In contrast, he said that past books were either personal memoirs by former agents or popular media books zoning in on a small number of specific operational missions.The book starts with a chapter surveying the three main elements of Israeli intelligence: the IDF, the domestic-focused Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the global-focused Mossad.There is also a special section about international intelligence cooperation.Next, the book references five major issues. While it starts with the issue of early warnings of invasion threats, it evolves to discussing the more modern issue of terrorism.Specific attention is given to the role of the USSR in the Middle East, to the handling of the Iraqi nuclear threat and to the under-the-radar contribution of Israeli intelligence to preparing the ground for various peace deals.The book concludes with a chapter analyzing the next wave of trends by former IDF intelligence official Brig. Gen. (ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser.
