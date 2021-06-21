The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-Israel envoy reveals forgotten Jewish surnames in Alexandria, Egypt

Former Israeli ambassador to Jordan Jacob Rosen publishes study including an English language list of lost Jewish surnames from the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 21, 2021 04:23
The Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue.
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The former Israeli ambassador to Jordan Jacob Rosen published the most exhaustive English language list of lost Jewish surnames from the Egyptian city of Alexandria.
In an interview about his new study with The Jerusalem Post, Rosen said that “Alexandria is quite well documented”  because of sourcing developed by former members of the community, as well as documentary records.
Rosen first published the list of surnames on the website Avotaynu Online, which conducts “research into the origins and migrations of the Jewish people.”
The former ambassador, who is fluent in Arabic, wrote that “the community in Alexandria grew from only a few thousand souls at the end of the 19th century to a vibrant community of approximately 40,000 members by the time it peaked in 1948.”
Rosen mentioned some of the more famous Alexandrian-born Jews, ranging from Haim Saban, the Israeli-American businessman, to the literary professor and novelist André Aciman to the songwriter Georges Moustaki (born Giuseppe Mustacch).
One key source for Rosen, he said, was the “ledger of circumcisions” that contained over 3,000 names. According to Rosen’s article, the register of the Mohel , Maatuk Dabby, ”details the name of the father, the maiden name of the mother and the name of her father. Although he was not the only Mohel in the city, he left behind him a mine of vital data.”
Rosen said that “social media brings them [surnames] to the fore.” Rosen wrote that “There are several active FB [Facebook] groups of Egyptian Jews all over the world where the language of communication is English, Hebrew, French, Portuguese (the diaspora in Sao Paolo, Brazil) and Arabic.”
He cites additional sources, including three Egyptian business and profession directories from 1913, 1925 and 1941. The four  Egyptian Jewish weeklies which were published in French (La Tribune Juive, La Voix Juive, and L’Aurore), served Rosen’s genealogical work.
Rosen wrote about his research that his “sources yielded so far 1,618 surnames. This is by no means a complete list and more will be added or deleted after remarks, corrections and additions will be received from the public at large.”He added that “Many of the surnames have more than one spelling so searching for a certain surname may require closer scrutiny.”
Rosen’s index contains a rich variety of surnames. A sample shows surnames such as: Abadi, Abbo, Abner, Abou Chouch, Abramovitch , Ben-Dahan, Benbassat, Elalouf, Eisenberg, Gallico, Habbaz, Habib, Khayat , Kahn, Leghrabli , Lessing, Malki, Nacamuli, Nadler, Ottolenghi , Papolla , Rahmani, Rabin, Saada, Sabbah, Tawil, Tazartes, Vitali, Wahabe, Wannounou , Yaccar  , Yanni, Zaccar , and Zimmerman. 


Tags Egypt egyptian jews Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Decision to investigate Meron tragedy took too long - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by