Ex-Israel envoy reveals forgotten Jewish surnames in Alexandria, Egypt

The former Israeli ambassador to Jordan Jacob Rosen published the most exhaustive English language list of lost Jewish surnames from the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

In an interview about his new study with The Jerusalem Post, Rosen said that “Alexandria is quite well documented” because of sourcing developed by former members of the community, as well as documentary records.

Rosen first published the list of surnames on the website Avotaynu Online, which conducts “research into the origins and migrations of the Jewish people.”

The former ambassador, who is fluent in Arabic, wrote that “the community in Alexandria grew from only a few thousand souls at the end of the 19th century to a vibrant community of approximately 40,000 members by the time it peaked in 1948.”

Rosen mentioned some of the more famous Alexandrian-born Jews, ranging from Haim Saban, the Israeli-American businessman, to the literary professor and novelist André Aciman to the songwriter Georges Moustaki (born Giuseppe Mustacch).

One key source for Rosen, he said, was the “ledger of circumcisions” that contained over 3,000 names. According to Rosen’s article, the register of the Mohel , Maatuk Dabby, ”details the name of the father, the maiden name of the mother and the name of her father. Although he was not the only Mohel in the city, he left behind him a mine of vital data.”

Rosen said that “social media brings them [surnames] to the fore.” Rosen wrote that “There are several active FB [Facebook] groups of Egyptian Jews all over the world where the language of communication is English, Hebrew, French, Portuguese (the diaspora in Sao Paolo, Brazil) and Arabic.”

He cites additional sources, including three Egyptian business and profession directories from 1913, 1925 and 1941. The four Egyptian Jewish weeklies which were published in French (La Tribune Juive, La Voix Juive, and L’Aurore), served Rosen’s genealogical work.

Rosen wrote about his research that his “sources yielded so far 1,618 surnames. This is by no means a complete list and more will be added or deleted after remarks, corrections and additions will be received from the public at large.”He added that “Many of the surnames have more than one spelling so searching for a certain surname may require closer scrutiny.”

Rosen’s index contains a rich variety of surnames. A sample shows surnames such as: Abadi, Abbo, Abner, Abou Chouch, Abramovitch , Ben-Dahan, Benbassat, Elalouf, Eisenberg, Gallico, Habbaz, Habib, Khayat , Kahn, Leghrabli , Lessing, Malki, Nacamuli, Nadler, Ottolenghi , Papolla , Rahmani, Rabin, Saada, Sabbah, Tawil, Tazartes, Vitali, Wahabe, Wannounou , Yaccar , Yanni, Zaccar , and Zimmerman.