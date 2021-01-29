Explosion reported near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India

An explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday. Indian police said that the explosion was caused by Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Israel is treating the explosion as a terrorist incident.
There were no casualties and no damage was caused to the embassy building, the ministry said. The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement.
Watch | A minor blast took place outside the Israel embassy in central Delhi on Friday evening, the police have said, adding that no injuries had been reported.Read here: https://t.co/qYVC7Zos5h pic.twitter.com/uzjp6k22wB— NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2021
"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement said.
"The incident is under investigation by Indian authorities, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities," according to the ministry's statement. "The foreign minister is being regularly updated on the incident and instructed [officials on the ground] to take all necessary security measures."
On February 13, 2012 two bombs were planted on Israeli diplomatic cars in New Delhi, India and Tbilisi, Georgia targeting Israeli diplomats. The bomb in Tbilisi failed to detonate and was defused by Georgian police while the one in New Delhi exploded and wounded an embassy staffer. Israel later accused Iran of perpetrating the attacks.This is a developing story. Reuters contributed to this report.Minor blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, no one injured, say police. More information awaited. #IsraelEmbassy @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/DvhMJIw1mp— India Ahead News (@IndiaAheadNews) January 29, 2021