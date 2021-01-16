Family of late doctor demands that police investigate death as hate crime

Family members of the late Dr. Avi Harlev, a former doctor at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and a lieutenant colonel (res.) in the IDF, are demanding that the police investigate his death as a murder and a hate crime

Harlev's body was found with gunshot wounds on Tuesday night at the Lahav Forest north of Beersheba. Initial investigation has led the police to believe that Harlev committed suicide, N12 reported, an assumption that his family has rejected.

Harlev was apparently on his way home in uniform from a meeting with his military reserve unit before contact with him was lost, raising the suspicion of a hate crime.

According to a statement released by Harlev's family on Saturday evening, the family "rejects the unfounded rumors about the circumstances of Avi's death that have circulated since. We have been convinced from the very first moment that Avi was murdered," the statement read.

The family noted that they do not intend to attack the police and those investigating the case, but only ask that all possibilities be properly investigated, "including the possibility of a hate crime," the statement read.

The family added that Harlev had recently been busy with planning his personal and professional future endeavors in an attempt to refute the possibility of suicide, noting that he had spoken to his unit's commander and agreed to continue his voluntary reserve duty in the IDF just hours before his death.

Yochai Damari, head of the Har Hebron Regional Council, joined Harlev's family in demanding that the police seriously investigate the possibility that the incident was terror-related, as Palestinians illegally entering Israel from the Hebron area pass through the Lahav Forest and "it is not inconceivable that one of them identified a lieutenant colonel with a uniform and decided to attack," he said in a statement on Facebook.

Harlev, 50, from a settlement south of Hebron called Sansana, was the director of the Fertility and IVF Unit at Barzilai and served as a reservist in the 7th Brigade of the Armored Corps, according to Channel 13. He leaves behind a wife, five children and two granddaughters.

The hospital eulogized Harlev as a "beloved person with a wide heart and a captivating personality that impressed and entered the hearts of everyone who knew him - staff and patients alike."

"Harlev gave with all his heart and abilities to his colleagues and patients, and everyone who met him could not help but be impressed by his personal charm and personality," Barzilai said in an announcement.