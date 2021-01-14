The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Doctor, reserve soldier found dead in IDF uniform in southern Israel

The doctor was on his way home in uniform from a meeting with his reserves unit before he was found shot to death in the Lahav forest.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 14, 2021 00:55
Dr. Avi Harlev (photo credit: BARZILAI HOSPITAL)
Dr. Avi Harlev
(photo credit: BARZILAI HOSPITAL)
Dr. Avi Harlev, a doctor at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and a lieutenant colonel (res.) in the IDF, was found on Tuesday night shot to death in the Lahav Forest north of Beersheba, according to Israeli media.
Harlev, 50, from Sansana, a settlement south of Hebron, was the director of the Fertility and IVF Unit at Barzilai and served as a reservist in the 7th Brigade of the Armored Corps, according to Channel 13. He leaves behind a wife, five children and two granddaughters.
The doctor was on his way home in uniform from a meeting with his reserves unit before he was found shot to death in the Lahav forest.
The hospital eulogized Harlev as a "loved person with a wide heart and a captivating personality that impressed and entered the hearts of everyone who knew him - staff and patients alike."
"Harlev gave with all his heart and abilities to his colleagues and patients, and everyone who met him could not help but be impressed by his personal charm and personality," added Barzilai Medical Center in an announcement. 
"Harlev, a lieutenant colonel (res.), excelled in his field and is considered a prodigy, leader and pioneer," explained the hospital, adding that Harlev was "a renowned expert in gynecology and fertility, one of the founders of the International Society for Repetitive Pregnancy, was heavily involved in research, academia and training interns and students, published dozens of significant scientific articles, was involved in writing and editing medical books, and led the in vitro fertilization unit in Barzilai to unprecedented achievements. He initiated at the medical center many innovations, such as egg donations, fertility preservation, and genetic testing for fetuses."
The background of the incident is being investigated, although the police do not currently suspect that this was a terrorist attack, although his family is requesting that this direction be investigated as well, according to Ynet.
Yochai Damari, head of the Har Hebron Regional Council, called on security forces to seriously investigate the possibility that the incident was terror-related, as Palestinians illegally entering Israel from the Hebron area pass through the Lahav Forest and "it is not inconceivable that one of them identified a lieutenant colonel with a uniform and decided to attack," said Damari in a statement on Facebook.
"We received with pain and astonishment the news of the death of the council's resident, the dear Dr. Avi Harlev," said Damari.
"Avi was a man of great stature and more, a family man - a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a well-known and respected figure among his friends and the thousands of patients for whom he devoted himself entirely," added Damari. "The Harlev family is a long-standing family and one of the founders of Sansana. Alongside his dedicated work as the director of the IVF unit, Avi insisted on continuing his active reserve service for years. Alongside this, he contributed his talent in leading the community. This is a great loss."


Tags Hebron IDF hospital reservists
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Shemot: What makes a hero?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by