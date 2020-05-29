The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus restrictions may be tightened amid wave of infection

Government seeks legal authority to control public behavior in public and private spaces under the threat of a second coronavirus outbreak.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2020 00:32
Amir Ohana at a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Amir Ohana at a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The number of daily coronavirus patients soared to 101 new cases on Friday, meaning that the country might need to return to extreme measures such as lockdown and curbing public gatherings to prevent further infections.  
 
To do so without resorting to emergency protocols which are usually reserved for wartime and grant the government a great deal of authority to face a real and immediate threat to national security, the newly-formed government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz seeks to legislate extra measures it could use for a period of 10-months, Ynet reported on Friday.  
 
One such new law being discussed would allow Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to restrict and cancel meetings between lawyers and prison inmates facing trial. The reason given was that this will prevent the virus from spreading in a dense population such as in prison. The new power would also include the ability to forbid family members and other persons from visiting those in prison.  
 
Ohana, if the law is approved, will be able to use his authority to ban such visits for a 30-day period if the Health Ministry recommends it, the head of the Prison Authority or Chief of Police suggests it, and following a discussion with Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn.
The report does not include any discussion of how inmates are meant to get access to legal counsel and representation during these 30 days.  
 
Head of the Israel Bar Association Avi Himi implored Ohana in a public letter not to damage the right to legal representation and hinted that it appears to be an attempt to “ride the wave” of the coronavirus. He also pointed out that to release a legal change of such importance on Tuesday and allow the public until Thursday to respond makes it impossible for any professional legal body to offer an analysis within only three days.  
 
Himi also pointed out that currently, the Prison Authority is upholding the Health Ministry regulations to prevent infection of prison inmates, which makes the limitation very strange in his eyes. 
 
During the first wave of coronavirus, the Shin Bet was asked to monitor the location of citizens to better pin-point whom they came in touch with to prevent further infections. The measure was seen as invasive and eventually, the court ruled that if such a measure is needed, the government must legislate it and not use it with the backing of the emergency protocol.


Tags law Amir Ohana Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by