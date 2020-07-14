Fewer immigrants could come to Israel because of coronavirus - MKs

The recent rise in cases of the coronavirus in Israel could dampen predictions of mass aliyah that were made when Israel was viewed as a success in fighting the virus, opposition MKs Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) and Yulia Malinovksy (Yisrael Beytenu) said on Tuesday.Razvozov, a former chairman of the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee said he has noticed a dramatic turnaround for the worse regarding Israel’s reputation among perspective immigrants due to the second wave of the virus in the Jewish state. “When we were viewed as handling the virus successfully, I received many inquiries from people who said they wanted to make aliya, but now they aren’t contacting me anymore,” Razvozov said. “We are looking less attractive now. People want to go to a more secure place.”Malinovsky said the blame for the rise in coronavirus cases and its impact on Aliyah belonged to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“Netanyahu, who said on every stage that Israel is the world leader in the low pace of infection led the public to indifference, so now Israel has become a red country when much of the world has improved,” Malinovsky said. “The predictions of a rise in Aliyah due in the near future have become grim, because Israel is now seen as a country with one of the highest infection rates.”Malinovsky and Razvozov referred to positive predictions made when Israel’s coronavirus numbers were more positive. Just two weeks ago, Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog predicted that Israel will absorb 250,000 new immigrants within three to five years at The Jerusalem Post’s virtual conference, “COVID-19 and the Jews: Challenges and Opportunities.”Sources close to Herzog said he made the same prediction to journalists last week and would say the same now. The sources said the perception abroad remains that Israel has handled the outbreak of the virus well, due to relatively low rates of the dead and the intubated.The Jewish Agency’s global center has seen a dramatic rise in inquiries about moving to Israel and Aliyah files opened, and that has not changed along with the numbers of coronavirus cases in Israel, Agency officials said.“This crisis will eventually end, and Israel must get ready for it,” a source close to Hezog said.But meanwhile, immigration to Israel is being harmed by a lack of flights and because offices that handle the bureaucracy needed to emigrate are closed around the world. Agency officials said that because moving to Israel is a long process, those moving now made their decision before the outbreak of the virus.Nefesh B’Nefesh, which handles Aliyah from the US, said the organization is still seeing a steady rise in moving to Israel.The Knesset’s Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee called upon the government on Tuesday to extend absorption benefits for recent immigrants, because they were not able to learn Hebrew due to the virus closing intensive language courses. The request, which would cost NIS 43 million was made by committee chairman David Bitan (Likud) and initiated by Razvozov.