Fighting coronavirus, Israel and India use shared tech prowess

Some of the shared approaches she mentioned included solutions for respirators, an important medical device used to combat coronavirus, in addition to hand sanitation, symptom detection, antimicrobial fabrics and other instruments.

Another area noted by Kursh, includes recent innovations such as telemedicine and drive-in testing centers, along with the development of a unique low cost and "open source" respirator by the Israel Air Force, in collaboration with Microsoft Israel, Magen David Adom and other national services and companies.

Kursh went on to mention how Israel's hospitals have coped with the global pandemic, while also highlighting the joint efforts between Indian and Israeli hospitals, such as webinars, to educate medical professionals on the contours of the coronavirus and best practices.

Outside the medical realm, Israel aerospace industries, in conjunction with the Defense Ministry, have developed remote monitoring systems to minimize social contact between coronavirus carriers and patients utilizing advanced optical sensor technology, radar and artificial intelligence.

Similarly, the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) completed a groundbreaking scientific development, identifying an antibody that neutralizes the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, making it the first lab in the world to do so.

India and Israel have extensive economic, scientific, military, cultural and strategic bilateral relations , which have continued to grow in recent years. Currently, India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment, while Israel is the second-largest defense supplier to India after Russia.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a long-standing strong relationship, oftentimes messaging one another on Twitter..

Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel to South India, highlighted in an article Friday to New Indian Express News the shared methods and approaches both India and Israel have taken in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.