The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fighting coronavirus, Israel and India use shared tech prowess

Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel to South India, highlighted in an article the shared methods and approaches both India and Israel have taken in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 16, 2020 17:28
A MAN climbs a pole during Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India in January 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A MAN climbs a pole during Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India in January 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel to South India, highlighted in an article Friday to New Indian Express News the shared methods and approaches both India and Israel have taken in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the shared approaches she mentioned included solutions for respirators, an important medical device used to combat coronavirus, in addition to hand sanitation, symptom detection, antimicrobial fabrics and other instruments. 
Another area noted by Kursh, includes recent innovations such as telemedicine and drive-in testing centers, along with the development of a unique low cost and "open source" respirator by the Israel Air Force, in collaboration with Microsoft Israel, Magen David Adom and other national services and companies. 
Kursh went on to mention how Israel's hospitals have coped with the global pandemic, while also highlighting the joint efforts between Indian and Israeli hospitals, such as webinars, to educate medical professionals on the contours of the coronavirus and best practices. 
Outside the medical realm, Israel aerospace industries, in conjunction with the Defense Ministry, have developed remote monitoring systems to minimize social contact between coronavirus carriers and patients utilizing advanced optical sensor technology, radar and artificial intelligence.
Similarly, the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR)  completed a groundbreaking scientific development, identifying an antibody that neutralizes the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, making it the first lab in the world to do so. 
India and Israel have extensive economic, scientific, military, cultural and strategic bilateral relations, which have continued to grow in recent years. Currently, India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment, while Israel is the second-largest defense supplier to India after Russia.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a long-standing strong relationship, oftentimes messaging one another on Twitter..


Tags india india israel relations Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by