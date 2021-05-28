The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fighting For rights - Financial advice in this time of uncertainty

Financial gerontologist Libat Kempler enlightens us with tips that are important and worthwhile for you to know.

By ISAAC MORSTEIN  
MAY 28, 2021 12:29
Libat Kempler (photo credit: Courtesy)
Libat Kempler
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For more than a year we have been witness to a turbulent period, which began with the coronavirus pandemic, civil disasters, and even a war, which caused an upheaval in almost every home in Israel in almost every area of life. Many of us are suffering from financial and mental trauma. In light of this, we asked financial gerontologist Libat Kempler to enlighten us with tips that are important and worthwhile for you to know. 
Libat Kempler has a reputation of more than two decades as a tax adviser, insurance agent and financial gerontologist specializing in holistic advice for the third age – the “winning trio” – the unique specialization in these three areas ultimately brings the desired result for clients. 
Ambulatory services and financing of emotional therapy sessions: 
Especially now it is important that you know that you can provide you and your family with a “mental insurance umbrella” that includes unique insurance coverage for emotionally focused treatments, including for your children. 
Another coverage that you should know about for your peace of mind is “ambulatory services,” which provide a quick and effective response to all daily treatment needs, such as five-star private consultations with specialist physicians and through a quick queue without being preoccupied with bureaucracy, private physiotherapy treatments, private pregnancy checks, diagnostic tests such as MRI, CT, X-rays and more. 
Furlough or dismissal: 
Employees who have been put on unpaid leave or have been fired may be entitled to a tax refund even if they have received unemployment benefits, since this is a calendar calculation of income tax due to the distribution of tax and credit points over the year. 
Gains and losses in the capital market: 
The coronavirus has caused great volatility in capital market investments, such as dividends, interest rates, capital gains from savings plans or shares received from an employer and were later sold, sale of an asset with a payment of appreciation tax, and more. 
The profits can be offset against the losses and you can get the tax back. If there is a still a loss, it can also be carried forward to the following year. 
Pension payment for the preservation of rights during unpaid leave or dismissal: 
Employees on unpaid leave or who have been fired and independently paid the payment for the preservation of pension rights, are entitled to a tax refund. 
Mortgage and death risk:  
The coronavirus may have made it possible to defer monthly mortgage payments but the mortgage risk insurance continued to be paid, a payment for which a tax refund can be obtained.  
Retiring before receiving a pension: 
Older employees who have retired early are entitled to a tax exemption on their pension or are entitled to withdraw their funds on a one-time basis under certain conditions. This is referring to women from age 62 and men from age 67. 
Exemption procedures for receiving a pension involve savings of tens to hundreds of thousands of shekels over the years. This is a one-time procedure, but it is recommended to consult a retirement expert before implementing it. 
Fixed tax refunds: 
You can get a tax refund up to 6 years back, i.e., from 2015 to 2020. Refunds are given for donations to recognized institutions, those who have completed academic studies, parents of children who have passed placement committees (such as those with focus and concentration problems) at school or for disabled children, a person who works in several jobs, retirees who work and receive pensions at the same time, divorcees who pay alimony, single parents, a person who retires independently, those who switched jobs during the coronavirus period, a woman who has given birth and received a maternity allowance and expenses paid to a tax advisor or accountant.
A survey found that about 80% of employees in Israel can receive a tax refund. An exciting example from the last few days is from my client, a 67-year-old pensioner from a medical institution who was afraid to start receiving a long-term pension even though she exercised all her rights there. After taking care of her case, I was able to get an exemption from a grant that she paid tax on, and she received NIS 29,200 back from the Income Tax Division and also started receiving a monthly exempt-pension of NIS 4,940 in addition to the regular salary she continued to receive and so suddenly her monthly net increased by NIS 4,940 per month! 
To check eligibility *2372 

Libat Kempler – Libat Insurance 

Financial Gerontologist 

Retirement Guidance Specialist 


Tags finance tax pension
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by