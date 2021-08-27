The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NIS 1.8 million fines imposed on Israeli electronic disposal firms

Two Israeli electronic disposal companies were fined 1.8 million NIS and 100,000 NIS respectively, after significant violation in government regulations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 27, 2021 05:51
A large ball depicting the earth is filled with empty water bottles at an environmental happening held by the Old City of Jerusalem on "Save Earth Day'. April 23, 2009. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A large ball depicting the earth is filled with empty water bottles at an environmental happening held by the Old City of Jerusalem on "Save Earth Day'. April 23, 2009.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The Ministry of Environmental Protection imposed a 1.8 million NIS fine against the Ecommunity Corporation and 100,000 NIS against the Mai Corporation, after they were found to be in significant violation of ministry's regulations.
The actions taken against the two electronic disposal firms by the Ministry of Environmental Protection were a result of violations involving lack of accessible disposal sites and insufficient information given to the public, among other violations.
With a great need for access to disposal and recycling sites for electronic goods, the ministry calls on manufacturers and importers to be diligent with adhering to regulations, and with companies dealing with such disposal and recycling.
Batteries sit in a collection box at a recycling center in London (credit: REUTERS)Batteries sit in a collection box at a recycling center in London (credit: REUTERS)
Elad Amichai, deputy director general for local matters at the ministry, said "the ministry will continue to enforce the environmental laws and take steps against those who fail to meet their obligations to protect the environment and public interest."
Furthermore, the ministry seeks public cooperation with disposal of unwanted household appliances, which can be handled by the Ministry and local authorities at no cost. They are also encouraging cooperation with disposal of unwanted electronic scooters and bikes.


