NIS 1.8 million fines imposed on Israeli electronic disposal firms

The Ministry of Environmental Protection imposed a 1.8 million NIS fine against the Ecommunity Corporation and 100,000 NIS against the Mai Corporation, after they were found to be in significant violation of ministry's regulations.

With a great need for access to disposal and recycling sites for electronic goods, the ministry calls on manufacturers and importers to be diligent with adhering to regulations, and with companies dealing with such disposal and recycling.

Batteries sit in a collection box at a recycling center in London (credit: REUTERS)

Elad Amichai, deputy director general for local matters at the ministry, said "the ministry will continue to enforce the environmental laws and take steps against those who fail to meet their obligations to protect the environment and public interest."

Furthermore, the ministry seeks public cooperation with disposal of unwanted household appliances, which can be handled by the Ministry and local authorities at no cost. They are also encouraging cooperation with disposal of unwanted electronic scooters and bikes.