The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First-time homeowners desperate for mortgage delay, market may suffer

25% of first-time home buyers suffered at least one spouse becoming unemployed, or placed on unpaid leave, due to coronavirus.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 15:53
Real estate market (photo credit: Courtesy)
Real estate market
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Roughly 57,000 families bought their first home in the last five years and are currently dealing with at least one spouse becoming unemployed or placed on unpaid leave since March, the Finance Ministry reported in a Thursday study focused on that group. 
The financial crisis touched every fourth first-time home owning family among those who bought their real estate between 2015 and 2020. Requests for mortgage payment deferrals surged by 350% when compared to pre-COVID-19 figures.
However, the report suggests households that did not experience hardships “climbed the wagon” when the Bank of Israel announced that deferrals will be given. The average mortgage taken was NIS 900,000.   
The average age of a first-time homeowner who became unemployed is 34, with half of first-time home owners now searching for work being between the ages of 25 and 34. Among those who bought their home last year, 42% did it via “The Price of Occupancy” program initiated by former finance minister Moshe Kahlon. 
For a  third of the examined group, mortgage payments currently consume at least half of their available income. 
Should all 57,000 families together stop paying their mortgages, the market would suffer a massive deferral estimated to be NIS 1.6b between March and September. In reality, the approved deferrals amounted to 55% of that sum.  
The report remarks on the possibility of a wide-scale inability to pay mortgages, leading to a sharp decline in market prices. Such an option was also mentioned in the recent OECD report concerning Israel's economy. 
The average monthly income of such households was NIS 17,200 and those who are now not working contributed more than half (NIS 8,884) of that amount. 
Women were almost half (49%) of those placed on unpaid leave or dismissed from work. The report noted that among ultra-Orthodox (haredi) first-time home buyers, half of their purchases in the past decade were mostly paid for using loans; over 20% of such deals were completely covered by loans, with the sum needed as a down payment collected using charities in that sector. 
"The findings point to a high risk in offering credit to such households," the report suggested. It was also unclear if they will be able to pay back their mortgages once the deferral date expires, it claimed.  
The report also pointed to some issues with the available data. 
For example, while the Central Bureau of Statistics claimed more people were employed in the legal sector in June than in February, dozens of workers were fired and leaders in that field report wide-scale layoffs. The authors argued that they were unable to present real-time data concerning unemployment due to "technical reasons." 


Tags Israel real estate Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by