Five Jordanians on trial for allegedly plotting attacks against Israel

Five suspects are on trial in Jordan for allegedly plotting to carry out suicide attacks against Israeli targets in the West Bank, according to a report by AFP.A Jordanian judicial source told the AFP that the suspect, all citizens of the Hashemite kingdom, are accused of planning to carry out suicide attacks against Israeli targets, such as Israeli buses traveling on West Bank roads.The official, who is part of the Jordanian judiciary system, added that the suspects are being prosecuted at the State Security Court which deals with terror incidents.They were arrested in February.One of the suspects has visited Gaza in 2007, where he was trained in preparing explosives. He arrived in Jordan in 2010. Seven years later, he managed to recruit four other local Jordanians and together they started to plan their infiltration and attacks, according to the report.AFP did not include comment from any Israeli officials.