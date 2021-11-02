The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Fmr. MK draws weapon after attack by Jewish youth in Hebron - report

Former MK Uzi Dayan reportedly drew a weapon after he was attacked by Jewish youth during Parshat Chayei Sarah events in Hebron.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 08:17
Thousands gather around the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron for Shabbat Chayei Sarah. (photo credit: IDF)
Thousands gather around the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron for Shabbat Chayei Sarah.
(photo credit: IDF)
Former MK Uzi Dayan pulled a weapon after he was attacked by Jewish youth in Hebron on Saturday, Kan news reported on Monday.
During the clash, the youths cursed at Dayan and one of them waved a stick at him. While a security official who was the scene saw the former MK pull out a gun, Dayan denies that the incident took place.
The fight broke out after the youths began pushing police officers in an attempt to get past one of the checkpoints placed throughout Hebron as many Israelis visited the city on Shabbat for events which take place annually when the Torah portion of Chayei Sarah is read.
Dayan was present near the checkpoint and attempted to calm the youths, and the youths responded by attacking the former MK, according to Kan news.
The former MK has also served as head of IDF Central Command, deputy chief of staff and head of the National Security Council.
Israel Police secure Parshat Chayei Sarah events in Hebron, October, 2021 (Credit: Israel Police)
Tens of thousands of Israelis visit the Hebron, where the Cave of the Patriarchs is located, every year on the Shabbat when Chayei Sarah is read. Israel Police, alongside IDF soldiers and Border Police, works to secure the events, keeping visitors safe and directing the flow of traffic.


Tags Hebron police Uzi Dayan
