Fmr. MK draws weapon after attack by Jewish youth in Hebron - report

Former MK Uzi Dayan pulled a weapon after he was attacked by Jewish youth in Hebron on Saturday, Kan news reported on Monday.

During the clash, the youths cursed at Dayan and one of them waved a stick at him. While a security official who was the scene saw the former MK pull out a gun, Dayan denies that the incident took place.

The fight broke out after the youths began pushing police officers in an attempt to get past one of the checkpoints placed throughout Hebron as many Israelis visited the city on Shabbat for events which take place annually when the Torah portion of Chayei Sarah is read.

Dayan was present near the checkpoint and attempted to calm the youths, and the youths responded by attacking the former MK, according to Kan news.

The former MK has also served as head of IDF Central Command, deputy chief of staff and head of the National Security Council.

Israel Police secure Parshat Chayei Sarah events in Hebron, October, 2021 (Credit: Israel Police)