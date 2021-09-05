Following growth, monday.com expands office space by 300%

Following monday.com ’s accelerated growth and the recruitment of hundreds of additional employees in Israel, the start-up moved to new offices in the Tou-Towers project in the Yitzhak Sadeh complex in Tel Aviv.

The company rented 15 floors in the towers with a total area of 18,600 sq.m. Until now, its offices occupied 4,500 sq.m.

Founded in 2014 by Roy Mann & Eran Zinman, monday.com now has more than 800 employees in eight offices around the world, including Tel Aviv . The company said it has more than 127,000 customers across 200+ industries in more than 190 countries.

The company had 2020 revenues of $161.1 million, more than twice its sales a year earlier. First-quarter revenues for 2021 grew 85% to $59 million.

Staff at monday.com's Tel Aviv headquarters (credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)

Tou-Towers, established by the Avraham Rubinstein building firm, includes two 34-story office towers, each with 85,000 sq.m. and 35,000 sq.m. of parking space.

Zev Stub contributed to this report