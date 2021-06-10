monday.com completes $6.8b. IPO

The work management platform priced its offering of 3,700,000 shares at a price to the public of $155 per share, higher than the $125-140 target it had set. The shares begin trading Thursday under the ticker symbol “MNDY.”

The company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 370,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, it noted.

monday.com was founded in 2014 by Roy Mann & Eran Zinman, and now has more than 800 employees in eight offices around the world, including Tel Aviv. The company said it has more than 127,000 customers across over 200 industries

in more than 190 countries.

The company had 2020 revenues of $161.1 million, more than twice its sales a year earlier. First-quarter revenues for 2021 grew 85% to $59 million.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}