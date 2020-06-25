Food trucks flock to bases to feed combat IDF soldiers

Kaveret, the chain of convenience stores within IDF bases, launched food trucks for soldiers which come twice a week to the smaller bases located in more dangerous locations in order to offer meals for soldiers at special prices.The food offered includes hamburgers, chicken breast, french fries, and vegan meals. Prices are relatively low, with a single hamburger costing NIS 26 and a large hot dog standing at NIS 17. Meals, which include a main dish, a side dish and a drink, cost NIS 34. The food trucks will first visit bases in the Etzion and Binyamin Regional Brigade in the Judea and Samaria area."The success of the pilot will allow us to broaden our survace to the rest of the regions in the Judea and Samaria area and along the borders of the country," said Kaveret CEO Tzvika Goldenberg. "We will soon hold a similar pilot for the combat soldiers in the Western region of the northern border."He continued to explain that the company is "constantly checking trends and preferences of soldiers and take care accordingly to offer them new and indulgent services." Goldenberg added that using this method, Kaveret may soon be testing a dairy food truck, as well.Approximately 300 Kaveret stores exist throughout a range of IDF bases throughout the country, with numerous mobile stores visiting the more far-off bases twice a week.Kaveret belongs to Together For The Soldier, the leading organization dealing with the welfare of IDF soldiers.