The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Food trucks flock to bases to feed combat IDF soldiers

The food trucks will first visit bases in the Etzion and Binyamin Regional Brigade in the Judea and Samaria area.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 25, 2020 23:12
Food trucks by Kaveret will be feeding soldiers at faraway bases (photo credit: TOGETHER FOR THE SOLDIER)
Food trucks by Kaveret will be feeding soldiers at faraway bases
(photo credit: TOGETHER FOR THE SOLDIER)
Kaveret, the chain of convenience stores within IDF bases, launched food trucks for soldiers which come twice a week to the smaller bases located in more dangerous locations in order to offer meals for soldiers at special prices.
The food offered includes hamburgers, chicken breast, french fries, and vegan meals. Prices are relatively low, with a single hamburger costing NIS 26 and a large hot dog standing at NIS 17. Meals, which include a main dish, a side dish and a drink, cost NIS 34.
The food trucks will first visit bases in the Etzion and Binyamin Regional Brigade in the Judea and Samaria area.
"The success of the pilot will allow us to broaden our survace to the rest of the regions in the Judea and Samaria area and along the borders of the country," said Kaveret CEO Tzvika Goldenberg. "We will soon hold a similar pilot for the combat soldiers in the Western region of the northern border."
He continued to explain that the company is "constantly checking trends and preferences of soldiers and take care accordingly to offer them new and indulgent services." Goldenberg added that using this method, Kaveret may soon be testing a dairy food truck, as well.
Approximately 300 Kaveret stores exist throughout a range of IDF bases throughout the country, with numerous mobile stores visiting the more far-off bases twice a week.
Kaveret belongs to Together For The Soldier, the leading organization dealing with the welfare of IDF soldiers.


Tags IDF food judea and samaria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by