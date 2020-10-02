"He strangled me for sure," Yuval Adam, the subject of the video told N12 . "I told him that he was strangling me, and that I couldn't breathe, but apparently it didn't matter to him."

Adam was on his bike as a police vehicle approached, when the incident erupted. He claimed he wasn't aware of the vehicle's presence until watching the video later on.

"They told me that I was under arrest, and I do not remember what the official context was," he said.

However, he added, the police realized that the arrest was unnecessary some twenty minutes later, and arrested him.

In the video you can see police walking patrolling a street, before they move over to a man on his bike, located in front of a still vehicle on the side of the road. A motorcycle approaches them from the other side, before the officers drag the man to the other side of the road, as a moving police vehicle approaches. At that point other officers join, and pull the man away from his bike.

Nir Levin, was sat on his balcony filming the protests from afar when he noticed incident taking place.

"I was sitting on my balcony, and I didn't think anything was going to happen. Suddenly I see on the camera [the man] being taken by force, it happened in a matter of seconds," Levin told N12.