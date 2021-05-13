The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

For Jerusalem Arabs, violence dashes hopes of economic recovery

"Corona was very hard, because our business relies on tourists, but at least we had local Israelis coming in. Now, with the current situation, even that has stopped during the past few days."

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 13, 2021 14:52
Jerusalem's usually busy Old City is seen virtually empty during Israel's third coronavirus lockdown. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem's usually busy Old City is seen virtually empty during Israel's third coronavirus lockdown.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The streets of Jerusalem's Old City are empty Thursday as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the concluding festival of the month of Ramadan. Most shops are closed for the holiday, but underneath the celebrations is a sense of fear as violence threatens a return to normalcy that had just barely started.
"Things are pretty bad," said Hagop, a Christian Armenian working at the Jerusalem Pottery shop on Via Dolorosa. "Corona was very hard, because our business relies on tourists, but at least we had local Israelis coming in. Now, with the current situation, even that has stopped during the past few days."
There is a general sense of apprehension on the streets, Hagop said. "We see what is happening in places like Bat Yam and Lod, and we are afraid of things getting out of control. So far, Jerusalem has been quiet and most people just want to get on with their lives, but there is a sense that could easily get disrupted."
Rocket attacks from Hamas in Gaza, along with anger about a legal crisis in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where four Palestinian families face eviction, have caused an atmosphere of tensions and fear throughout the country. Violence has spread to the streets, with attempted lynchings in Lod, Acre and other cities, with no end in sight.
The latest round of fighting comes as Israel's economy has shown strong signs of recovery, with the country emerging from the pandemic and a year of closures. For many Arab businesses and workers, the crisis threatens to drive them back into the economic uncertainty that they were hoping was behind them.
The juxtaposition of coronavirus, the latest round of violence and the month of Ramadan, during which religious Muslims fast every day until nightfall, has crippled the recovery for many in the construction industry, usually the largest employer of Palestinians living in the West Bank. Under normal circumstances, the sector employs 25% of the Palestinian workforce, or 65,000 people. 
However, as many as 30% of them were unable to work at different points during the pandemic due to closures and restrictions on movement, Israel Builders Association Deputy Director-General Shay Pauzner said. And just about 13,000 reported to work during the month of Ramadan, when fasting and religious obligations make work more difficult, and that number had fallen by half in the days since the fighting began, Pauzner said.
Pauzner noted, however, that violence had not usually affected the work patterns of Palestinian workers during past skirmishes, and he didn't have an explanation for the drop-off of the past week.
Meanwhile, for Israeli Arab shop owners in Jerusalem's Old City, the latest round of violence means business has all but stopped. "The shops have been closed since the fighting started," said Omar of the Sinjlawi jewelry store on David Street. "When there is tension, no one comes anyway."
"People are filled with a mix of fear and anger," Omar said. "No one is happy. We are angry about the government's policies, about Sheikh Jarrah, about being treated like second-class citizens for so long. The government made a big mistake by trying to evict people from their homes, and it is adding fuel to the fire.
"The past year has been the worst year in Jerusalem since I was born," he said. "People are frustrated, and people get angry easily during Ramadan when they aren't eating all day. Now, it's all coming together."


Tags Israel Jerusalem jewish Palestinian arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi

Examining the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Michael M. Cohen

Shavuot: The voice of God in the revelation on Sinai

 By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Douglas Bloomfield

Capitol lynching of Liz Cheney and silence of Jewish orgs. - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by